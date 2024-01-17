Davao traffic group nets 273 speed limit violators

DAVAO CITY — Almost a week after the implementation of the new Speed Limit Ordinance, the City Transport and Traffic Management Office reported that its personnel apprehended a total of 273 violators as of 4 p.m. last 15 January 2024.

CTTMO head Dionisio Abude disclosed in an interview that the Philippine National Police-Traffic Enforcement Unit have already caught the violators.

To recall, the local government here has implemented on 11 January City Ordinance 0270-23 or the Speed Limit Ordinance and under the new policy, the stretch of Bunawan-Lasang, Lacson-Buda, and Carabao Monument in Toril-Binugao in Sta. Cruz will have an 80-kilometer per hour speed limit for light vehicles and 50 kph for trucks.

Meantime, a speed limit of 60 kph will be imposed on designated major roads such as from Ulas Crossing to Carabao Monument Waypark, Crossing Panacan-Bunawan Crossing, and within the Davao City Coastal Road.

The ordinance also stated that a speed limit of 30 kph will be followed in all feeder/minor roads branching out of the major roads while tourist streets will have a 40 kph limit and 30 kph for trucks.