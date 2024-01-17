Canada warns citizens vs travel to Mindanao

The Canadian government has cautioned its citizens against traveling to certain provinces in the Philippines, particularly in Mindanao, due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest and kidnappings.

In an advisory dated 10 January 2024, the Canadian government told its citizens to “avoid all travel” to the Sulu archipelago, which covers the provinces of Sulu, Basilan, and Tawi-Tawi due to the “presence of extremist groups, serious threat of attacks, kidnapping, piracy and violent clashes between the security forces and rebel groups.”

Canadians were also warned against all kinds of travel to western and central Mindanao, particularly Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Bukidnon, Camiguin, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Cotabato, Sarangani, South Cotabato, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay and Sultan Kudarat.

Citizens were also advised to avoid “non-essential travel” to eastern Mindanao, particularly the Caraga and Davao regions.

The Canadian government said there is also a threat of terrorism, kidnapping, high levels of crime, and violent clashes between the security forces and rebel groups in those provinces.

“There’s a risk of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. The government of Canada’s ability to provide consular assistance is limited if you get stranded in this area.”

Should Canadians choose to travel to the southern Philippines despite this advisory, their government advised them to remain indoors as much as possible. They were also told to be aware of their surroundings at all times and avoid crowded places.

“Expect an increased security presence in public areas, especially around malls and transportation hubs.”

Canadians were also encouraged to monitor local media and follow the advice and instructions of local authorities.