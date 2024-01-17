171 presidential appointees face scrutiny starting 22 Jan.

Some 171 presidential appointees, mostly military officials, including newly named Finance Secretary Ralph Recto, are set to face scrutiny at the Commission on Appointments.

The CA will begin deliberations on the appointments when Congress resumes its session on 22 January.

CA Assistant Minority Leader, Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel, said they have received the appointment papers of newly designated Finance Secretary Ralph Recto, along with the nomination papers of two ambassadors and the promotion papers of 168 senior military officers.

“Based on CA records, Flerida Ann Camille Mayo was appointed Philippine Ambassador to Cambodia, while Edgar Tomas Auxilian was named Ambassador to Papua New Guinea with concurrent jurisdiction over Kiribati and Solomon Islands,” Pimentel said.

Meanwhile, the latest batch of senior military officers awaiting confirmation is led by four Philippine Army major generals — Leodevic Guinid, Allan Hambala, Edmund Peralta, and Ramon Zagala II.

Peralta is the chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Intelligence Service; Guinid is the Army vice commander; Hambala commands the 10th Infantry “Agila” division; and Zagala is the former commander of the Presidential Security Group and AFP Civil Relations Service chief.

The promotion of 13 brigadier generals from the Philippine Army, three commodores from the Philippine Navy, and 148 colonels from the Philippine Army and Philippine Air Force are also pending confirmation.

The public is urged to submit a report to the CA Secretariat if they have any information, sworn or notarized complaints, or opposition to the appointees.

The Constitution tasks the 25-member CA — composed of the Senate President as ex-officio chairman, 12 senators, and 12 members of Congress — to scrutinize key presidential appointees’ competence, fitness, and integrity.

Lade Jean Kabagani @tribunephl_Lade