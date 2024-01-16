Zambales development eyed

Iba, Zambales — The provincial government here has recently unveiled its five-year roadmap that will boost the development of Zambales in the years to come.

Zambales Governor Hermogenes Ebdane Jr. — in his State of the Province Address at the inaugural session of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Zambales — stressed that his administration is consistently pursuing better delivery of social service to his constituents by presenting his plans for the province.

He added that the “Zambales Roadmap for Optimal Growth and Development” has four main focuses — optimal work environment, improved health and social well-being for Zambaleños within 2023 to 2025; enhanced sports, accommodation and convention facilities in 2024 to 2026; robust mango industry and improved farming and fishing in 2023 to 2028; and empowered communities and self-reliant citizenry from 2023 to 2028 and beyond.

“Our five-year development roadmap entails an integrated approach, encompassing not only infrastructure development but also robust economic advancement and social development,” he said, adding that the plan aims to adapt inclusive growth and development anchored on the needs and aspirations of the Zambaleños.

Focusing on the renowned product of Zambales, Ebdane is set to develop the province’s mango industry that produces the highly-popular “Dinamulag” or carabao mango variety. A Zambales Green Mango Valley will be created that aims to transform idle and non-productive lands and bolster mango production from planting to processing to distribution in local and international markets.