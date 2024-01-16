Russian bombing wounds three in Ukraine town

A Russian guided bomb attack on the eastern Ukrainian town of New York wounded at least three people and destroyed six three-story buildings, officials said on Tuesday.

“Three people are currently known to be wounded. Five more are probably under the rubble. Six three-story buildings and five private houses were destroyed,” the interior ministry said.

Rescuers combed through the rubble of what appeared to be the collapsed section of an apartment block overnight, photos published by the ministry showed.

New York, in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, found itself on the front line of Ukraine’s war with Russian-backed separatists in 2014 and remains close to the fighting.

Meanwhile, authorities in Ukraine’s northeast region of Kharkiv on Tuesday urged residents of more than two dozen villages near the front line to evacuate, citing worsening Russian attacks in the area.

Russian forces captured swathes of the Kharkiv region shortly after invading Ukraine in February 2022, and have kept up efforts to wrest the region despite losing ground there.

“Given the security situation, we are introducing mandatory evacuation of the population from the Kindrashivska and Kurylivska communities of the Kupyansk district,” the Kharkiv regional governor announced on social media.

Governor Oleg Synegubov said the order would affect some 3,043 people in the settlements, including 279 children. He did not elaborate on the Russian threat.

Russian forces have however been pushing to capture the regional hub of Kupiansk, an important railway junction that had a pre-war population of around 30,000 people.

Ukraine routinely orders civilians to evacuate from towns and villages under Russian attack but does not always enforce the orders.

In Russia, Moscow said Tuesday that a young girl was injured during an attack by a barrage of drones launched by Kyiv, in the latest aerial assault to target the country’s border regions.

Images distributed by the Voronezh governor Alexander Gusev showed a blackened residential building, where the child was injured by fragments of a drone that was shot down.