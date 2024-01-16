PSE, PDSHC hail Go posting

The capital market has applauded the appointment of magnate Frederick Go as Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs and concurrent head of the Economic Development Group of the Cabinet of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

The board and management of bourse operator Philippine Stock Exchange Inc., or PSE, and of the Philippine Dealing System Holdings Corp., or PDSHC, congratulated the new Palace posting.

Ideal fit

Go has stepped down as a member of Cebu Pacific operator’s board of directors after his appointment.

“PSE and PDSHC believe that Go is an ideal fit for this position given his business acumen, extensive experience and visionary leadership in the corporate sector,” the joint statement of the two markets indicated.

It added that “Go exemplified these traits in his position as President and CEO of a publicly listed company that experienced substantial growth and expansion in the last decade or so. His exposure and involvement in various sectors, including property, air transportation, banking, power, among others, also gives him a unique perspective of vital industries in the country.”

“We express our full trust and support in the leadership of Go. We hope to work with him on initiatives that will help deepen the Philippine capital market,” the statement read.