Missile strikes U.S. cargo ship in Aden gulf

Yemen’s Houthi rebels hit a United States-owned cargo vessel with a missile in the Gulf of Aden on Monday, a day after adding American and British vessels as their targets.

The Marshall Islands-flagged M/V Gibraltar Eagle suffered a fire on board but no casualties and remained seaworthy, the US Central Command said.

“The ship has reported no injuries or significant damage and is continuing its journey,” CENTCOM, which directs US military operations in the region, added.

“The impact reportedly caused a fire in a hold. The bulker reportedly remained seaworthy, and no injuries were reported,” Ambrey, a British maritime risk company, said in a report.

The Gibraltar Eagle was transiting the International Recommended Transit Corridor, a passage of the Gulf of Aden that is patrolled for pirates, when it was struck, Ambrey added.

The latest Houthi attack was in retaliation for US and British air strikes on Houthi military camps in Yemen.

A Houthi military and a Yemeni government source had told Agence France-Presse that the insurgents fired three missiles on Monday.

An anti-ship ballistic missile launched earlier towards shipping lanes in the southern Red Sea failed in flight and crashed on land, CENTCOM said.

The incident in the Gulf of Aden, south of the Red Sea, comes a day after a Houthi cruise missile targeting a US destroyer was shot down by US warplanes.

The Houthis say their attacks on Red Sea shipping are in solidarity with Gaza, where Iran-backed Hamas terrorists have been at war with Israel for more than three months.

On Monday, the US Department of Transportation recommended that US-linked commercial vessels not enter the southern Red Sea, warning of “a high degree of risk” from “potential retaliatory attacks.”