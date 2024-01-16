Lone poll bidder denies election failure claims

The lone bidder for 2025 polls Korean firm — Miru Systems — has denied on Tuesday the allegations of election failures following the statements of watchdogs Kontra Daya and Democratic Watch Philippines urging the Commission on Elections to reassess it due to its “catastrophic failures” and “questioned” projects in Iraq and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Korean firm stressed in a statement that Iraq and the Democratic Republic of Congo have been using their services for several consecutive elections since 2018 which provided them certificate of satisfaction following their elections.

“The election committee of DR Congo provided us a certificate of satisfaction following their elections and there were also third-party organizations such as the United Nation’s Assistance Mission for Iraq observing all elections in Iraq and declaring them as fair and successful,” said the firm.

It added that the Commission Electorale Nationale Independante or CENI, issued a certification expressing its satisfaction on the equipment they procured in 2023, including electronic voting devices, ballot, accessories and reconfiguration parts.

“The chairman of CENI also confirmed that our company fulfilled the devices and obligations in a diligent, effecient, and economical manner, in accordance with efficient techniques and practices,” Miru said.

To recall, Miru Systems Company Limited was daclared eligible on 9 January by the Comelec in the Lease of Full Automation Systems with Transparancy Audit/Count or FASTrAC project for the 2025 midterm election.