Lanao Norte couple nabbed for child molestation

Operatives from the National Bureau of Investigation has arrested a couple from Lanao del Norte after they were accused of being involved in an online child molestation incident.

In a statement, the NBI said on Tuesday that the mother and her live-in partner were nabbed for allegedly peddling the sex videos of her two minor children.

The names of those arrested were withheld as they were charged with violations of Republic Act 9208, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003, as amended by RA 11862, the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2022, in relation to RA 10175, the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012; RA 11930, the Anti-Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials Act; and RA 7610, the Anti-Child Abuse Law.

Initial reports disclosed that the couple was arrested during an entrapment operation conducted by agents of the NBI’s Anti-Human Trafficking Division and NBI’s Iligan District Office in Lala town, Lanao del Norte.

It added that the two minor children were rescued and the items identified in the search warrant were seized.

“The case stemmed from information provided by National Crime Agency through the Philippine Internet Crimes Against Children Center regarding a Skype user who was sexually exploiting her two minor children, through online shows for a fee,” the NBI said.

“Joint operatives of NBI-AHTRAD and NBI-Iligan District Office with the assistance from NBI-Digital Forensic Laboratory conducted a series of surveillance operations, which confirmed the illegal activities of the subjects,” it added.