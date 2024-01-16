Jollibee opens more Singapore café stores

Homegrown Jollibee Group has officially brought Singapore’s Common Man Coffee Roasters, or CMCR, café in the Philippines — with the first branch opening at Ayala Triangle Gardens, Makati City.

The restaurant group opened the country’s first CMCR café last 11 January, which it said was the start of its aggressive growth plans this year.

“We’re excited to bring the Common Man Coffee Roasters in the country and give the community an elevated café experience. Common Man’s consciously sourced coffee and numerous deliciously healthy brunch options contribute to this experience and help fulfill our mission of spreading the joy of eating to everyone,” Jollibee Group president and CEO Ernesto Tanmantiong said on Tuesday.

Jollibee holds control

The Jollibee Group announced its joint venture with Food Collective Pte. Ltd., or FCPL, through FCJB Foods Inc. to own and operate Common Man Coffee Roasters in the Philippines in August 2023. The Jollibee Group owns 60 percent of FCJB Foods Inc.

Established in 2013, Common Man Coffee Roasters has expanded from Singapore to Malaysia and the Philippines to become a leader in specialty coffee and the best all-day brunch.

The company also roasts and sells coffee beans and operates the Coffee Barista Academy in Singapore and Malaysia, which provides coffee training to baristas and coffee enthusiasts.