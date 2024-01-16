Complaints of plunder and graft seriously freak people out, especially when officials play the quiet game of “hear no evil, see no evil” while the rest of the citizenry are shaking their heads in disbelief.

Allegations of plunder and graft filed by a non-government organization, Task Force Kasanag, before the Office of the Ombudsman in September 2023 were met with deafening silence by government officials linked to the alleged anomalous Panguil Bay Bridge project in Northern Mindanao.

Initially priced at P4.9 billion when the project was awarded in November 2019, an article on a government news website dated 4 June 2021 reported that the project cost had bloated to P7.37 billion.

The ongoing construction of the 3.77 km (2.34 mi) bridge, which will connect Tangub, Misamis Occidental and Tubod, Lanao del Norte, is also said to be laced with irregularities such as rigged biddings and forged contractor’s documents in exchange for five-digit weekly and monthly bribes.

It’s not just a couple of big-shot government officials — we’re talking about over 20 public servants named in the complaint. That’s a whole squad involved.

We have probably lost count of the many corruption complaints filed before the Ombudsman, an office created by the 1987 Constitution that demands a higher level of propriety and accountability for government workers based on the principle of “a public office is a public trust.”

Corruption is like a termite infestation in a house that silently eats away at the very foundation of society. When our leaders choose to keep mum in the face of corruption allegations, it’s like giving the green light for shady dealings to run rampant.

Imagine a classroom where the teacher turns a blind eye to cheating. What message does that send to the students? It’s pretty much the same when government officials sweep corruption under the rug — it signals that unethical behavior is A-OK.

Whistleblowers and those who seek to expose wrongdoings subsequently get cold feet because, with complaints met with silence or actively ignored, they are less likely to come forward with information in the future, perpetuating a cycle of secrecy and malfeasance.

But it’s not just about the message it sends. The silence also discourages other honest folks from speaking up — a severe blow to accountability and transparency.

It is the duty of government officials to uphold the principles of transparency, accountability, and integrity. When allegations of corruption arise, it is imperative that they are taken seriously, that they are addressed swiftly and thoroughly, and a strong commitment is demonstrated to uphold ethical standards and the rule of law. The fight against corruption requires unwavering resolve, and government officials must lead by example in this critical endeavor.

The failure to do so erodes public trust in government institutions, hampers economic development, and perpetuates inequality.

They are in positions to serve the people, not cover up shady deals. Staying quiet when people accuse them of corruption is synonymous with saying, “Whatever, we don’t care about you guys.”

Show some backbone, investigate complaints, hold the wrongdoers accountable, and prevent future malpractice.

Let’s not beat around the bush — silence is a disservice to all Filipinos. People deserve leaders who walk the talk, not ones who turn a blind eye when things get messy. It’s time for officials to step up, tackle complaints head-on, and show they’re serious about cleaning up the house.

We can’t afford to let corruption run wild. Leaders must take a stand against graft and show the people that they’ve got the guts to lead with integrity. After all, actions speak louder than words, and it’s time for some real action for the people who put their trust in them.