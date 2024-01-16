Expressways will boost Clark dev’t

Clark Freeport — “A road network directly linked to the Clark International Airport will boost the development of the area.”

This was the statement made by Clark International Airport Corp., or CIAC, president Arrey Perez on Tuesday, citing the gains that Clark International Airport is expected to derive from the infrastructure.

Perez said CIAC has started the process for the detailed architectural and engineering design of the CRK, or Clark, Direct Access Link project connecting the North Luzon Expressway, or NLEx and the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway, or SCTEx, straight to the Clark airport.

The Luzon International Premier Airport Development Corp., the consortium that operates and manages the Clark International Airport, recently reported a passenger volume of nearly 2 million in 2023, or a remarkable 158 percent increase from its 2022 records.

“The hassle-free direct access link will provide travelers the ‘sense of arrival’ — a feeling of welcome and of entering a gateway to exciting new places — from a faster yet comfortable trip that will enhance the impression of our award-winning airport whose number of flights and passengers continue to grow,” Perez said.

2026 road launch

The CRK Direct Access Link project, which spans 2.7 kilometers, and features north- and south-bound toll plazas connecting to the SCTEx, is expected to be completed in 2026.

“Apart from the faster and more comfortable trip for travelers especially from Metro Manila and the northern parts of Luzon, the road project will exponentially boost the potential for partners, locators, and investors in the airport complex that we are strongly pushing for development,” he added.

The CIAC chief also noted the road network project is part of the horizontal infrastructure development efforts of the agency at the Clark civil aviation complex primed to be the premier global civil aviation logistics hub of the country.

The four-level terminal at Clark International Airport spans an impressive 110,000 square meters and has the capacity to serve eight million passengers annually.