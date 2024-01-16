CDC president marks new milestone

CLARK FREEPORT — Clark Development Corporation president and CEO Atty. Agnes Devanadera was recently recognized by a South Korean anti-corruption organization for her dedication to enhancing the country’s image in government service ethics, transparency and upholding ethical standards.

A 14-man delegation from the Anti-Corruption Civil Movement General Federation — a member of the Union of International Associations — presented the “World Integrity Prize” to Devanadera last 15 January at the Clark Visitors Center here.

In her remarks, Devanadera said that the recognition inspires her to continue to give better service to Clark locators and to continue the CDC’s relentless fight against corruption.

“What other people could be working on for so long, you as a group are making it shorter for people like us who believe that we are on the right path to fight corruption, and I hope that there will be more people like you who will inspire and who will put a check on us,” Devanadera said.