Aboitiz Power unit nears carbon sink goal

Aboitiz Power Corp. unit Therma Visayas Inc., or TVI, marked the seventh year of its Carbon Sink Management Program with 770,000 trees planted enroute to achieving a 10-year 1 million trees target through 2027.

“One million trees. That is the target and we now have greater momentum at 77 percent on the program’s seventh year,” TVI vice president and facility head Noel Cabahug said.

“We have done a lot but we are determined to do more,” he added.

Established in 2016, the Carbon Sink Management Program aims to create a sustainable carbon sink of 1 million trees by partnering with farmers across Cebu.

A carbon sink is anything that absorbs more carbon than it releases, helping lower the amount of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Nurture camaraderie

“Our partner farmers and the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc., or RAFI, have seen to the planting and the nurturing of the native tree seedlings in this effort to mitigate carbon emissions,” Cabahug added. “We intend to continue nurturing, not just the program, but also our camaraderie with our partners.”

TVI has teamed up with some 277 tree farm partners for seedling production, planting and maintenance activities of native trees. Meanwhile, RAFI provided technical expertise via their foresters to ensure the sustainability of the carbon sink.

Under the program, partner farmers earn a livelihood from payments for their seedlings and maintenance services, as well as added income opportunities from the produce of fruit-bearing and high-value trees.