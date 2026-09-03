“Thank you Lea Salonga for constantly giving us all a reason to be proud,” Nievera wrote in a heartfelt social media message.

The veteran singer reflected on the years of determination behind Salonga’s success, recalling a journey shaped by dreams, auditions, sacrifices and perseverance before she emerged as one of the Philippines’ most accomplished performers on the global stage.

“As much as this is your victory and sign of your hard work and determination from tears and tears of dreaming and auditioning, you did something no other Filipino artist can ever say they did in this lifetime,” he continued.

Nievera also emphasized the significance of Salonga carrying her Filipino identity throughout a career that has taken her to some of the world’s most prestigious stages.

“And we are so proud of YOU and so proud that you are Filipino! Congratulations my dear friend!” he added.

Salonga’s Hollywood Walk of Fame recognition adds another historic chapter to a career that has repeatedly broken barriers for Filipino performers internationally. From her acclaimed theater work to concerts, recordings and memorable performances for audiences around the world, she has long represented Filipino artistry on the global stage.

Beyond celebrating professional success, Nievera’s message also reflected the friendship and mutual respect shared by two artists who have become enduring figures in Philippine entertainment.

This time, it was the Concert King applauding his friend as she prepares to leave a permanent Filipino mark on one of Hollywood’s most famous landmarks.

For Salonga, the star bears her name. But as Nievera’s message made clear, the pride surrounding the milestone belongs to an entire nation.