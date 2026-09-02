"Engineer Bonoan is presently clinically stable, and his hypertension is under control for now. He is currently on medication," Bayani said in Filipino.

Bonoan's hospital confinement follows a recent legal development involving his graft and plunder charges. The Sandiganbayan Fifth Division recently granted the Office of the Ombudsman's motion to drop Bonoan from the high-profile case linked to former Senator Jinggoy Estrada.

In a 2-1 decision, the anti-graft court upheld that determining which defendants to utilize as state witnesses falls squarely within the Ombudsman's prosecutorial discretion.

Last May, the Ombudsman formally charged Bonoan and several co-accused with alleged conspiracy to amass over P500 million in kickbacks stemming from government flood control projects.