Prime Infra acquired SierraCol in March as part of its international expansion strategy, adding an upstream oil and gas platform to its energy portfolio.

“We welcome Tony to the Board. His decades of experience across the global energy industry, particularly in upstream and international markets, will bring valuable perspective as we expand our portfolio, integrate new platforms such as SierraCol, and pursue opportunities that can create long-term value for Prime Infra,” Prime Infra chairman Enrique K. Razon Jr. said.

Hayward served as BP group chief executive from 2007 to 2010. He joined the British energy company in 1982 as a rig geologist before holding senior leadership positions across its exploration and production businesses.

He has served as SierraCol chairman since founding the company in 2020.

Hayward was also chairman of Swiss commodities and natural resources company Glencore from 2013 to 2021 and currently chairs several private companies.

“I am delighted to join the Prime Infra board as the company continues to expand its international presence,” Hayward said.

“Prime Infra has built a strong track record in developing and operating critical infrastructure, and I look forward to contributing my experience as the company pursues further growth across the energy sector and beyond,” he added.

Hayward earned a doctorate from the University of Edinburgh and studied geology at Aston University. He is a fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh and a visiting professor at the University of Edinburgh’s School of Geosciences.

Prime Infra develops, invests in and operates infrastructure assets across sectors including essential utilities, energy security and energy transition.