The deal makes Surigao Doctors the first medical facility in Surigao del Norte and northeastern Mindanao to shift its power requirements to renewable energy.

FGEN and Surigao Doctors completed all requirements for the power supply contract they signed earlier this year late last month, clearing the way for the hospital to source electricity from the geothermal facility directly.

The agreement was forged under the government’s Green Energy Option Program, which allows eligible consumers to directly contract their electricity requirements from renewable energy suppliers.

“Our primary concern is to lower the cost of our electricity expenses while maintaining a reliable power supply to ensure the optimum functionality of life-saving equipment critical in inpatient care.

The second important thing is that we will be able to contribute to the decarbonization of the environment by sourcing cleaner and more sustainable electricity for our daily operations,” Surigao Doctors chairman Dr. Roy Ycong said.

The Surigao deal gives FGEN another foothold in the healthcare sector, a market well suited for geothermal power because hospitals require electricity around the clock.

FGEN has already signed up other medical facilities for geothermal supply, including Capitol University Medical Center in Cagayan de Oro, which contracted 900 kilowatts of power from the Mt. Apo facility last year.

“The ability to power RE 24/7 is a game-changer in ensuring operations remain stable and reliable, while reducing carbon footprints. It is a privilege for us to support our partners in achieving sustainability and cost management goals,” FGEN chief customer engagement officer Carlo Vega said.

Geothermal plants can provide continuous baseload electricity, giving First Gen an advantage in pitching renewable supply to hospitals and other businesses that cannot afford interruptions in their operations.

The company has also been building up its roster of direct renewable energy customers. Last month, PNB Holdings Corp. tapped FGEN for more than five MW of geothermal power for two properties in Metro Manila.

Surigao Doctors, known as the “hospital with a heart,” provides a range of medical and community outreach services in the Caraga region.

FGEN has 1.76 gigawatts of renewable generating capacity across 31 wind, solar, hydro, and geothermal facilities nationwide.