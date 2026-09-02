Some college students in Baguio are questioning why they remain excluded from the city government’s suspension of face-to-face classes despite having to travel through heavy rain and strong winds.
The city government suspended face-to-face classes from preschool to Grade 12 on Wednesday, 2 September, and again on Thursday, 3 September, amid continued bad weather.
The decision drew concern from some college students and other residents, with some pointing out that they also face risks while commuting to and from school.
“College students also have to travel and face the same rain and strong winds. We hope our safety will be considered as well,” one commenter said.
Another commenter wrote, “Sir mga koleheyo kawawa mababasa sa ulan,” while another questioned whether a college student would have to be involved in an accident before being considered vulnerable.
PAGASA forecasts rainshowers and thunderstorms in Baguio as the Southwest Monsoon continues to affect Luzon.