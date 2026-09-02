For as low as P399, diners can get a lunch set consisting of an appetizer and a main course at participating establishments across Araneta City’s malls.

The lineup includes various food brands, Le Bistro at ibis Styles Manila Araneta City and dining concepts at World Kitchens. The promotion is available exclusively for dine-in customers.

The Lunch Festival adds to Araneta City’s growing dining portfolio, which now includes more than 365 food brands and establishments across the Quezon City development.

The promotion gives diners an opportunity to explore different restaurants and cuisines at discounted set-menu prices during weekdays.