SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Gov. Lilia Pineda on Tuesday apologized following backlash over clothing worn by her and Vice Gov. Dennis Pineda during flood inspections, after critics accused the officials of appearing out of touch with residents struggling with severe flooding.

Speaking to reporters, Pineda maintained that the outerwear she wore was simply a raincoat and was not expensive.

“Kung nakita nila mali ang attire namin, sorry. Yung mga panahon na yun pag gumising kami sa umaga kung ano ano na lang madampot yun na lang. Kapote lang yun,” Pineda said.

(If they thought our attire was inappropriate, I’m sorry. During those days, when we woke up in the morning, we would just grab whatever was available. It was just a raincoat.)

“Hindi ko na napansin 'yun dahil sa trabaho — nagiisip ako paraan lagi kung paano tutulungan ang tao. Sa panahon na ito, hindi 'yan ang mahalaga. 24/7 kaming nagtatrabaho,” she added.

(I didn’t notice it anymore because of work. I was always thinking of ways to help people. At a time like this, that is not what is important. We are working 24/7.)

Pineda acknowledged the criticism and described it as a “wake-up call.”

“Hindi ko sila masisisi — tama naman, marami ang lubog. Salamat sa wake-up call. Hindi ako maluhong tao,” she said.

(I cannot blame them. They are right, many areas are submerged. Thank you for the wake-up call. I am not a lavish person.)

The controversy erupted after photographs of the governor and vice governor during visits to flood-hit communities circulated online.

Social media users identified some of the clothing worn by the officials as pieces from luxury brands including Prada, Balmain, Burberry and Loewe, prompting criticism over the contrast between their attire and the conditions faced by flood-hit residents.

Critics argued that the images sent the wrong message at a time when many residents were dealing with submerged homes, disrupted livelihoods and difficulty securing basic necessities.

Others said public officials should be more mindful of appearances during disasters, particularly when visiting communities experiencing hardship.

“Wala namang masama sa suot nila — pero sana naman makiramdam din sila pag ganitong mga sitwasyon. Medyo sensitive ang mga tao,” one resident said.

(There is nothing wrong with what they are wearing, but hopefully they can also be more sensitive during situations like this. People are understandably sensitive.)