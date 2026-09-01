“So mukhang ‘yan ay doable pero kailangan lang pag-aralan nang mabuti ‘yung engineering,” the DPWH chief said.

Dizon noted that the only portion of NLEX that gets flooded is in the vicinity of the Tulaoc Bridge in San Simon, Pampanga.

Under the plan, he said a 200-meter flood wall would be erected on both sides of NLEX, with pumps also to be installed.

“Kailangan medyo mataas-taas ‘yung pader para makakapaglabas pa rin tayo ng tubig,” the secretary said.

(The wall needs to be high so we can pump out water.)

Dizon noted that water storage areas would also be dug along both sides of the wall.

The secretary said engineers from both the DPWH and NLEX would be tasked with preparing the plans.

“Tapos meron din tayo kukunin na Japanese consultant namin galing sa ADB,” he added.

(We will also be tapping our Japanese consultant from the Asian Development Bank.)

In the meantime, Dizon said the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has placed temporary walls and pumps in the area.