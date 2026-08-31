National Government spending accelerated by 19.82 percent in July to P588.6 billion, widening the monthly budget deficit to P106.3 billion as disbursements for key government programs and projects increased, according to the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr).

The Treasury said in a statement that the increase in spending was largely driven by social assistance programs under the Unified Package for Livelihood, Industry, Food, and Transport (UPLIFT) framework, which was created to help address the impact of the Middle East conflict.

Higher disbursements also came from capital outlays under the Revised Armed Forces of the Philippines Modernization Program and direct payments from development partners for the Department of Transportation's foreign-assisted rail projects.

The BTr said the July deficit was significantly larger than the P18.9-billion shortfall recorded in the same month last year. For the first seven months of 2026, the budget gap reached P893.1 billion, up 13.85 percent, or P108.7 billion, from P784.4 billion in the comparable period in 2025.