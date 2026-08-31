Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said the project remains a top priority for the agency.

"This project will bring real, lasting benefits to Dabawenyos — safer rides, shorter travel times, and a public transport system they can count on every day. This is why we continue to work hand in hand with our partners to keep moving forward and ensure that the project is completed on time," Lopez said.

The DOTr said the field visit and subsequent meeting provided an opportunity to assess progress on the ground and strengthen coordination among the project's partners.

The discussions also sought to ensure that implementation remains responsive to the needs of commuters, transport workers and the broader Davao community.

ADB officials who joined the visit included Executive Directors Martin Tabi, Shigeo Shimizu and Shantanu Mitra, as well as Country Director Andrew Jeffries. DOTr officials were led by Directors Joshua Rodriguez and JM Macaranas.