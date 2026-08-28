Gilas Pilipinas center Kai Sotto took his shot at the 2022 NBA Draft but went undrafted and continues to pursue his NBA dream.

“The Philippines is getting better and better. I think it’s just a matter of time before you get a player who’s going to be great in the NBA and be an All-Star,” Parker said.

“Around the world, basketball—everybody’s getting better and better.”

Parker said Filipinos’ deep passion for basketball gives him confidence that the country will eventually produce an NBA-caliber player who could also help lead the national team to the Olympics.

“I think the passion that you have for this game, I think it’s just a matter of time before you get somebody coming in and making the Philippines great and bringing your country to the Olympics,” Parker said.

“You just have to be patient, but it will come.”

The 44-year-old former French national team playmaker last visited the Philippines in 2016 for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament, where France defeated Gilas, 93-84.