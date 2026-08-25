Police said the suspect, who was armed with a bolo, held his 18-year-old daughter inside the house. Three of his other children managed to escape, while the victim remained inside with her father.

Negotiators initially convinced the suspect to put down his weapon. However, police said he later became aggressive and physically assaulted his daughter.

Tactical personnel then moved in, restrained the suspect and safely removed the victim from the residence.

The victim was provided medical and psychological assistance following the incident, while the suspect was taken into police custody.

Police said the suspect is facing multiple criminal charges in connection with the incident.

Police Regional Office 1 Director Brig. Gen. Jovencio S. Badua Jr. commended the responding officers for their handling of the situation, particularly their efforts to protect the victim while managing the armed suspect.

“Every decision we make in danger must guide us toward one goal: protecting human life,” Badua said.

He also praised the officers for demonstrating courage, restraint and professionalism during the operation.

Daily Tribune sought comment from Pangasinan Police Provincial Office Provincial Director Police Colonel Dennis De Leon on the incident and the charges filed against the suspect, but he had not responded to calls as of press time.