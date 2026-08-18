More importantly, the Northerners refused to let the challenging conditions or the home-side advantage disrupt their rhythm, sustaining their pressure through the heat of the midday battles to nearly match their 8-4 opening output they fashioned in last year’s inaugural regional showdown at The Country Club.

The message from Team North was unmistakable: they came not merely to defend the title but determined to dictate the pace from the outset.

Zach Guico and Kingston Ching set the tone for the Northerners’ early charge, going 3-up after just seven holes against South’s Ethan Lago and Lucas Revilleza in the boys’ 7-10 division. They never looked back, closing out a convincing 5&4 victory that immediately put North on the front foot.

Zoji Edoc and Kenzo Tan then displayed the composure and fighting spirit that have become the hallmark of the North side. Trailing by one hole at one stage, the pair patiently worked their way back before turning the match around and beating Stephen Clementer and Darren Ong, 3&2, in another boys’ 7-10 duel.

Edoc highlighted their victory with a hole-in-one on the 80-yard No. 13 using a 54-degree club and a Taylormade TP5 ball.

Chan Anh and Vito Sarines made it three straight for North with an equally emphatic performance in the boys’ 11-14 class. They surged ahead early and never allowed Ken Guillermo and Mico Woo to recover, romping to a 6&4 victory and completing North’s sweep of the first three matches.

South finally stemmed the tide when Ralph Batican and Jared Saban fashioned a 4&2 victory over Javie Bautista and Jacob Casuga in the other boys’ 11-14 match.

But the setback hardly slowed North’s momentum.

The Northerners responded by taking three of the next four matches, sweeping the boys’ 15-18 encounters. They were also poised to dominate girls’ 7-10 duels as conditions grew hotter but Athena Serapio and Jehanne Mendoza blew a 3-up lead, enabling Blake Aguilar and Soleil Molde to force an all-square match, the only face-off that ended in standoff in the day.

Shin Suzuki and Santi Asuncion blasted Alexis Nailga and Clement Ordeneza, 4&2, while Jakob Taruc and Nathan Belandres ripped Sebastian Sajuela and Roman Tiongko, 5&4, in the boys’ premier side. Jaicee Cervantes and Andrea Dee provided the other win in girls’ youngest division, a 5&4 rout of Vanya Go and Akeisha Yocte.

The stretch underscored North’s depth across the age-group divisions and its ability to keep producing decisive performances even as South fought to regain control.

South answered in the girls’ 11-14 matches as Rafella Batican and Brittany Tamayo dominated Cailey Gonzales and Georgina Handog, 4&3, and Marqaela Dy and Zuri Bagaloyos drubbed Mavis Espedido and Quincy Pilac, 3&2, and picked up another win in one of the girls’ 15-18 encounters – a 2&1 triumph by Tashi Balangauan and Precious Zaragosa over Lisa Sarines and Rafa Anciano.

North, however, saved another statement for the finish, closing the day with a 4&2 victory by Mona Sarines and Kendra Garingalao over Apple Gotiong and Lois Lane Go in the other girls’ premier-division faceoff to preserve its three-point cushion.

The scoreline was more than a numerical advantage. It reflected North’s determination to take control early, its composure under pressure and the collective class that carried the defending champions through conditions that could easily have favored the hosts.