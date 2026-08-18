Thea Tolentino, Jerald Napoles and Vince Maristela collectively articulated their sentiments about the recent flooding in Metro Manila, which submerged several vehicles beyond repair and caused inconvenience among thousands of commuters and local residents.

On Facebook, Napoles took a swipe at the government's flood control programs, which have become a source of corruption.

“Sa Pilipinas ang ibig sabihin ng ‘Flood Control’ pala, yung buhay natin ang ko-controlin ng flood,” he wrote.

In the comments section, he continued his aria: “Tapos pag wala nang ulan. Palilipasin natin uli yung galit at hinanakit.”

Capping his sentiment, he said: “Tapos pag botohan... mananaig pa rin yung ‘basta gusto ko siya eh.’”