The Muggle's guide: 'Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration' in Manila
Everything you need to know before the ball.
Everything you need to know before the ball.
The magic of Hogwarts is ready to Apparate into Manila this September as Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration makes its Philippine debut, inviting witches, wizards and Muggles of all ages to step into one of the wizarding world's most beloved traditions.
Beginning 3 September at The Space at Solaire, the two-hour immersive experience transforms guests from spectators into participants through live entertainment, interactive activities, themed food and drinks, music and magical surprises.
Presented by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences and Fever in collaboration with GMG Productions, Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration arrives in the Philippines after successful runs in Milan, Montreal, Houston, Mexico City and Sydney. Since its 2022 debut, the global touring experience has brought one of Hogwarts' most iconic traditions to life for fans around the world.
Nearly three decades after J.K. Rowling introduced Harry Potter to readers, the wizarding world continues to captivate generations. Those who grew up with Harry, Hermione and Ron now share the stories with their own children, while first-time fans continue to discover the magic of Hogwarts. That timeless appeal comes alive in Manila through an evening that recreates the spirit of the Yule Ball.
The experience begins the moment guests enter the venue. Before the festivities unfold, each visitor chooses a preferred Hogwarts house and joins fellow witches, wizards and Muggles for interactive activities, including friendly spell-casting duels that set the tone for the evening.
One of the celebration's signature moments is the Champions Waltz, where guests learn the choreography inspired by the memorable dance from the Yule Ball before taking to the ballroom floor together.
The celebration then shifts into a lively Yule Ball dance party, complete with a dance-off where confident performers can show off their moves while others cheer from the sidelines.
Although costumes are optional, guests are encouraged to arrive in formal robes, Hogwarts house colours or festive attire. Those who embrace the theme can join the Fashion Parade for a chance to earn recognition among the evening's best-dressed attendees.
For the event's limited run, The Space at Solaire transforms into a winter-inspired Grand Hall with elegant silver drapery, towering Christmas trees and bespoke scenic installations, all accompanied by music from the Harry Potter film series. Live performances and interactive entertainment complete the illusion of a magical holiday celebration at Hogwarts.
No visit would be complete without a stop at the Yule Ball Market, where official Harry Potter merchandise—from robes and wands to apparel and collectibles—awaits fans looking for magical keepsakes. Themed food and beverages are also available throughout the evening, while photo installations inspired by Hogwarts houses and familiar wizarding-world locations offer the perfect backdrop for souvenir snapshots.
Tickets start at ₱1,500 for children aged four to 10 attending Family Sessions and ₱2,750 for General Admission. Four-ticket bundles begin at ₱9,000, while VIP tickets start at ₱4,250 and include one food and beverage item, early access to the pre-show area, a complimentary printed photo and an exclusive commemorative lanyard. Senior Citizen and PWD tickets start at ₱2,200.
Whether you arrive as a lifelong Potterhead or a curious Muggle, Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration offers the closest thing yet to receiving that long-awaited invitation to Hogwarts.