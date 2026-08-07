The magic of Hogwarts is ready to Apparate into Manila this September as Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration makes its Philippine debut, inviting witches, wizards and Muggles of all ages to step into one of the wizarding world's most beloved traditions.

Beginning 3 September at The Space at Solaire, the two-hour immersive experience transforms guests from spectators into participants through live entertainment, interactive activities, themed food and drinks, music and magical surprises.

Presented by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences and Fever in collaboration with GMG Productions, Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration arrives in the Philippines after successful runs in Milan, Montreal, Houston, Mexico City and Sydney. Since its 2022 debut, the global touring experience has brought one of Hogwarts' most iconic traditions to life for fans around the world.

Nearly three decades after J.K. Rowling introduced Harry Potter to readers, the wizarding world continues to captivate generations. Those who grew up with Harry, Hermione and Ron now share the stories with their own children, while first-time fans continue to discover the magic of Hogwarts. That timeless appeal comes alive in Manila through an evening that recreates the spirit of the Yule Ball.