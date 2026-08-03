Beyond medical reasons, Toni revealed she had long wanted to experience life without the extra weight of the implants. She admitted she had always wondered what it would feel like to have a smaller chest and hoped the change would bring greater comfort in her everyday life.

The operation also included a breast reduction procedure to achieve the look she had envisioned. After seeing the results for the first time, Toni described feeling a mix of relief, happiness, and unexpected emotion as she adjusted to the dramatic transformation.

Throughout her recovery, Toni credited her partner, Vince Flores, and her family for providing constant care and encouragement. She shared how their unwavering support helped her through the physical and emotional challenges that came with the surgery.

While the transition has required time and adjustment, Toni said she is embracing the new chapter with gratitude, adding that she already feels lighter and more comfortable as she continues to recover.