Phoenix, already home to several commercial autonomous vehicle operators, provides a challenging environment for testing driverless technology due to heavy traffic, cyclists, pedestrians, construction zones, emergency vehicles and extreme heat.

Carziqo said its ER-MX vehicles are connected to a centralized fleet management system designed to optimize dispatching, route planning, vehicle availability and incident response. Operational data gathered from Phoenix will also be used to improve energy management and service reliability.

CEO Zaydenn Harrington said the company aims to build public trust through responsible deployment, transparent operating standards and consistent performance rather than rapid expansion.

The company added that its operations will comply with applicable federal and Arizona regulations, with future fleet growth depending on operational readiness. Phoenix marks a key step in Carziqo's broader strategy to establish a nationwide autonomous mobility network across major U.S. cities.