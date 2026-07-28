SM Cinema brought the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final to the big screen, hosting a watch party that drew members of the country's growing football community to SM Aura Cinema.
Held at the Directors Club and SM Event Screen and presented by Visa, the event allowed fans to watch the championship match in a cinema setting featuring large-format screens and surround sound.
The watch party included pre-match activities and brought together football supporters, including players and members of the 7's Football League, one of the country's largest organized football leagues.
SM Cinema said the event reflects its efforts to expand beyond traditional movie screenings by hosting live sports and entertainment events.
"Events like the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Watch Party reflect our commitment to offering more than just movies. We continue to create immersive experiences where audiences can gather and celebrate global entertainment and sporting events in a premium cinema setting," said Karen C. Zabaljauregui, SM Cinema senior assistant vice president for cinema management.
The event was presented by Visa, with Jollibee serving as the official breakfast partner. Other sponsors included Dunkin, Glico, San Miguel, Purefoods, Coca-Cola, Indofine and Ferna.
The screening is part of SM Cinema's growing lineup of live event offerings, which include concerts and major international sporting events alongside traditional film screenings.