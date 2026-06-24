Who is AJ Dybantsa? Meet the NBA's newest No. 1 pick

The Massachusetts native arrived at BYU as the highest-ranked recruit in program history. His freshman campaign earned him the Julius Erving Award as the nation's top small forward, consensus first-team All-American honors, and Big 12 Freshman of the Year recognition.

Dybantsa's rise began long before college.

He built a reputation as one of the best young basketball players in the United States through elite youth competitions and international tournaments. His stock soared even higher in 2025 when he led Team USA to the gold medal at the FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup, where he was named tournament Most Valuable Player.

Scouts have long praised Dybantsa for his combination of size, athleticism, and scoring ability.

According to an analysis by The Economic Times, Dybantsa is "a dynamic wing prospect with elite athleticism and advanced shot-making skills" who consistently creates separation off the dribble. Evaluators also point to his smooth ball handling, ability to score at all three levels, and growing playmaking instincts as qualities that make him one of the most complete offensive prospects in recent memory.

"This means a lot," Dybantsa said after hearing his name called first overall. "It's a stepping stone. Obviously, I have a lot more work to do."

The selection marks a historic moment for BYU basketball. Dybantsa became the first player in school history to be selected first overall in the NBA Draft.

Washington hopes he can help accelerate a rebuild that has stretched over several seasons. The Wizards recently added veteran stars Trae Young and Anthony Davis and now view Dybantsa as the cornerstone of their future. The franchise won fewer than 20 games in each of the past three seasons and is banking on the teenager's talent to help change its fortunes.

Following Dybantsa's selection, the Utah Jazz chose Kansas guard Darryn Peterson with the second overall pick, while the Memphis Grizzlies selected Duke forward Cameron Boozer third overall.