PBA aligns rules with FIBA

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial shared that aligning calls and rules to those of FIBA events will familiarize Gilas members playing in the PBA with international officiating.

It aims to ease the players’ and coaches’ transition to officiating in FIBA-sanctioned competitions, allowing Gilas to focus more on building chemistry and working on game plans.

“Like what we said before, the PBA will and always support the program of Gilas under SBP (Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas),” Marcial said on Monday during Gilas’ open workout at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

“In fact, the coaches had a meeting earlier to adjust the calls. So, we’ll be changing the call for the next conference,” he added.

Some major tweaks will include calls on fouls, screen-setting and the use of possession arrow.

“(Changes will be on) situational and fouls, picks, and there’s no jump ball. We’ll be using the possession arrow. So, that’s how much the PBA supports Gilas,” Marcial said.

“So, it’s much closer (to FIBA calls).”

Gilas Pilipinas program director and team manager Alfrancis Chua welcomed the PBA’s move.

“Yeah, because the adjustments are really difficult. Every time we play in FIBA (tournaments), the fouls are different. We’re just adjusting mid-game to get used to the calls,” he said. “Sometimes they allow games to be very physical but sometimes a little contact could draw a foul, so we need to adapt. We’re not overhauling all the calls. But we’re thinking at least to help the players who are playing for Gilas.”

The PBA, however, will retain the 12-minute quarters, the six personal fouls limit, as well as its unique four-point line.

Gilas left for Australia on Tuesday to begin its weeklong training camp before plunging into the third window of the 2027 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifier.

The Filipinos face the host Tall Blacks on 3 July before taking on Australia in its home turf in Perth.