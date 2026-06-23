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NBI, BOC, BIR intercept 1.7 Billion smuggled cigarettes

National Bureau of Investigation Director Melvin Matibag, alongside representatives from the Bureau of Customs and other agencies, leads an inspection of smuggled cigarettes at a private port in Manila on 23 June 2026. The twenty-three container vans from Cebu contained cigarettes lacking the required tax stamps, a violation confirmed by the Bureau of Internal Revenue. The seized contraband is valued at approximately ₱1.7 billion.
National Bureau of Investigation Director Melvin Matibag, alongside representatives from the Bureau of Customs and other agencies, leads an inspection of smuggled cigarettes at a private port in Manila on 23 June 2026. The twenty-three container vans from Cebu contained cigarettes lacking the required tax stamps, a violation confirmed by the Bureau of Internal Revenue. The seized contraband is valued at approximately ₱1.7 billion.
National Bureau of Investigation Director Melvin Matibag, alongside representatives from the Bureau of Customs and other agencies, leads an inspection of smuggled cigarettes at a private port in Manila on 23 June 2026. The twenty-three container vans from Cebu contained cigarettes lacking the required tax stamps, a violation confirmed by the Bureau of Internal Revenue. The seized contraband is valued at approximately ₱1.7 billion.
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National Bureau of Investigation Director Melvin Matibag, alongside representatives from the Bureau of Customs and other agencies, leads an inspection of smuggled cigarettes at a private port in Manila on 23 June 2026. The twenty-three container vans from Cebu contained cigarettes lacking the required tax stamps, a violation confirmed by the Bureau of Internal Revenue. The seized contraband is valued at approximately ₱1.7 billion.
National Bureau of Investigation Director Melvin Matibag, alongside representatives from the Bureau of Customs and other agencies, leads an inspection of smuggled cigarettes at a private port in Manila on 23 June 2026. The twenty-three container vans from Cebu contained cigarettes lacking the required tax stamps, a violation confirmed by the Bureau of Internal Revenue. The seized contraband is valued at approximately ₱1.7 billion.
National Bureau of Investigation Director Melvin Matibag, alongside representatives from the Bureau of Customs and other agencies, leads an inspection of smuggled cigarettes at a private port in Manila on 23 June 2026. The twenty-three container vans from Cebu contained cigarettes lacking the required tax stamps, a violation confirmed by the Bureau of Internal Revenue. The seized contraband is valued at approximately ₱1.7 billion.
National Bureau of Investigation Director Melvin Matibag, alongside representatives from the Bureau of Customs and other agencies, leads an inspection of smuggled cigarettes at a private port in Manila on 23 June 2026. The twenty-three container vans from Cebu contained cigarettes lacking the required tax stamps, a violation confirmed by the Bureau of Internal Revenue. The seized contraband is valued at approximately ₱1.7 billion.
National Bureau of Investigation Director Melvin Matibag, alongside representatives from the Bureau of Customs and other agencies, leads an inspection of smuggled cigarettes at a private port in Manila on 23 June 2026. The twenty-three container vans from Cebu contained cigarettes lacking the required tax stamps, a violation confirmed by the Bureau of Internal Revenue. The seized contraband is valued at approximately ₱1.7 billion.
National Bureau of Investigation Director Melvin Matibag, alongside representatives from the Bureau of Customs and other agencies, leads an inspection of smuggled cigarettes at a private port in Manila on 23 June 2026. The twenty-three container vans from Cebu contained cigarettes lacking the required tax stamps, a violation confirmed by the Bureau of Internal Revenue. The seized contraband is valued at approximately ₱1.7 billion.
National Bureau of Investigation Director Melvin Matibag, alongside representatives from the Bureau of Customs and other agencies, leads an inspection of smuggled cigarettes at a private port in Manila on 23 June 2026. The twenty-three container vans from Cebu contained cigarettes lacking the required tax stamps, a violation confirmed by the Bureau of Internal Revenue. The seized contraband is valued at approximately ₱1.7 billion.
National Bureau of Investigation Director Melvin Matibag, alongside representatives from the Bureau of Customs and other agencies, leads an inspection of smuggled cigarettes at a private port in Manila on 23 June 2026. The twenty-three container vans from Cebu contained cigarettes lacking the required tax stamps, a violation confirmed by the Bureau of Internal Revenue. The seized contraband is valued at approximately ₱1.7 billion.
National Bureau of Investigation Director Melvin Matibag, alongside representatives from the Bureau of Customs and other agencies, leads an inspection of smuggled cigarettes at a private port in Manila on 23 June 2026. The twenty-three container vans from Cebu contained cigarettes lacking the required tax stamps, a violation confirmed by the Bureau of Internal Revenue. The seized contraband is valued at approximately ₱1.7 billion.
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