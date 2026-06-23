Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: The sound of the rain is like background music for your heart beating again. There is a spark in the air.
Health: Keep your nails and hands clean to avoid bacteria from the mud.
Career: A project will be finished on time. Congratulations on your consistency.
Wealth: Sales will be good if you offer waterproof bags or rain covers online.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 4
Advice: Wear a green jade bracelet for money flow and safety in the rain. Consult for your shop’s layout for rainy season prosperity.
OX
Love: During a storm, they are the only ones you want to be with in a quiet room.
Health: Avoid staying wet for too long, as it can trigger rheumatism or colds.
Career: You will receive praise from a senior at the office.
Wealth: Rainy season means more orders for online food trays and home-cooked meals.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 7
Advice: For loyal customers, wear a rose quartz bracelet. Shui the south sector of your house or office for more clients.
TIGER
Love: With every drop of rain, you miss them more. One call is enough to clear things up.
Health: Bring ginger candy or herbal tea to protect your throat.
Career: You will suddenly be assigned to a new role.
Wealth: Income is good for online pet supplies and delivery services this rainy season.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 6
Advice: For wise decisions, use a lapis lazuli bracelet. It is good to have your main door alignment checked this rainy season.
RABBIT
Love: Even when it rains, it is nice to stay in your room together and talk until you fall asleep.
Health: Prepare vitamin supplements, rainy season means viruses spread faster.
Career: You have a new idea to pitch, so use your creative strength.
Wealth: Rainy days are ideal for launching digital services or e-learning platforms.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 2
Advice: For clear intuition, wear a clear quartz bracelet.
DRAGON
Love: Someone you have not heard from for a while will suddenly message you. The rain brings memories.
Health: Cut back on coffee. Drink warm tea for your lungs.
Career: You will complete a task that opens new opportunities.
Wealth: Your services are trending online; continue the promos this rainy season.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 8
Advice: Wear a silver hematite bracelet for business protection and income flow. Feng Shui your cash register or online checkout setup.
SNAKE
Love: The weather is cold, but the text messages are warm; they plan to visit you.
Health: Avoid spoiled food, as it goes bad faster in cold and wet weather.
Career: You will help solve a misunderstanding at the office.
Wealth: Use this time to sell rainy day essentials like umbrellas, jackets, waterproof cases.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 9
Advice: For business visibility, wear a citrine bracelet.
HORSE
Love: A movie night while the rain pours outside is the perfect date.
Health: Take care of your lungs. Wear face mask if it is cold and windy outside.
Career: Team energy is good, work will go smoothly.
Wealth: Hot drinks like coffee, chocolate, or ginger tea kits sell well now.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 1
Advice: Wear a red jasper bracelet for drive and passion. Have the fire element balance in your kitchen or store checked.
GOAT
Love: Hugging while it rains feels like heaven’s embrace.
Health: Drink calamansi juice in the morning, it is a natural shield against illness.
Career: You will finish your delayed report today.
Wealth: It is a good day for online pre-orders of frozen goods and ready-to-cook meals.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 3
Advice: Wear an amethyst bracelet for mental clarity. It is good to fix the stockroom or pantry flow so profits do not get stuck.
MONKEY
Love: They find you even more beautiful when they see you watching the rain.
Health: Use an ointment if your nose is clogged, especially in the cold.
Career: You will join a new team and bring joy with you.
Wealth: Earn from selling candles, room sprays, and relaxing items.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 5
Advice: For warmth and welcome in your store, wear a pyrite bracelet. your entrance Feng Shui is checked for rain energy flow.
ROOSTER
Love: A confession will warm your heart during this cold weather.
Health: Do not wait to freeze from the cold, wear a jacket even indoors.
Career: Your training will soon be over. Prepare for the next step.
Wealth: Home baking or rainy-day desserts businesses are trending now.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Grey
Number: 6
Advice: For productive rainy workdays, wear a smoky quartz bracelet. Feng Shui your study table or workstation to avoid sleepiness.
DOG
Love: Even without electricity, if you are together in the rain, the world feels quiet and it is just you two.
Health: Take care of your throat, the cold breeze can cause tonsillitis.
Career: You will see positive results from a project you started.
Wealth: Umbrella rental or buy-and-sell online is a jackpot now.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 7
Advice: For good chi, wear a clear quartz bracelet. Have your door and window alignment checked so luck does not slip away.
PIG
Love: The cold weather reminds you that sometimes, all we need is a quiet hug.
Health: Wash your hands often, the rainy season means virus season.
Career: Someone will thank you for your kindness at work.
Wealth: Use this time to sell ready-to-eat soup or DIY hot drink kits online.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 9
Advice: Wear a green aventurine bracelet for business and healing.