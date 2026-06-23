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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Wednesday (24 June 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: The sound of the rain is like background music for your heart beating again. There is a spark in the air.

Health: Keep your nails and hands clean to avoid bacteria from the mud.

Career: A project will be finished on time. Congratulations on your consistency.

Wealth: Sales will be good if you offer waterproof bags or rain covers online.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 4

Advice: Wear a green jade bracelet for money flow and safety in the rain. Consult for your shop’s layout for rainy season prosperity.

OX

Love: During a storm, they are the only ones you want to be with in a quiet room.

Health: Avoid staying wet for too long, as it can trigger rheumatism or colds.

Career: You will receive praise from a senior at the office.

Wealth: Rainy season means more orders for online food trays and home-cooked meals.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 7

Advice: For loyal customers, wear a rose quartz bracelet. Shui the south sector of your house or office for more clients.

TIGER

Love: With every drop of rain, you miss them more. One call is enough to clear things up.

Health: Bring ginger candy or herbal tea to protect your throat.

Career: You will suddenly be assigned to a new role.

Wealth: Income is good for online pet supplies and delivery services this rainy season.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 6

Advice: For wise decisions, use a lapis lazuli bracelet. It is good to have your main door alignment checked this rainy season.

RABBIT

Love: Even when it rains, it is nice to stay in your room together and talk until you fall asleep.

Health: Prepare vitamin supplements, rainy season means viruses spread faster.

Career: You have a new idea to pitch, so use your creative strength.

Wealth: Rainy days are ideal for launching digital services or e-learning platforms.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 2

Advice: For clear intuition, wear a clear quartz bracelet. 

DRAGON

Love: Someone you have not heard from for a while will suddenly message you. The rain brings memories.

Health: Cut back on coffee. Drink warm tea for your lungs.

Career: You will complete a task that opens new opportunities.

Wealth: Your services are trending online; continue the promos this rainy season.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 8

Advice: Wear a silver hematite bracelet for business protection and income flow. Feng Shui your cash register or online checkout setup.

SNAKE

Love: The weather is cold, but the text messages are warm; they plan to visit you.

Health: Avoid spoiled food, as it goes bad faster in cold and wet weather.

Career: You will help solve a misunderstanding at the office.

Wealth: Use this time to sell rainy day essentials like umbrellas, jackets, waterproof cases.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 9

Advice: For business visibility, wear a citrine bracelet. 

HORSE

Love: A movie night while the rain pours outside is the perfect date.

Health: Take care of your lungs. Wear face mask if it is cold and windy outside.

Career: Team energy is good, work will go smoothly.

Wealth: Hot drinks like coffee, chocolate, or ginger tea kits sell well now.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 1

Advice: Wear a red jasper bracelet for drive and passion. Have the fire element balance in your kitchen or store checked.

GOAT

Love: Hugging while it rains feels like heaven’s embrace.

Health: Drink calamansi juice in the morning, it is a natural shield against illness.

Career: You will finish your delayed report today.

Wealth: It is a good day for online pre-orders of frozen goods and ready-to-cook meals.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 3

Advice: Wear an amethyst bracelet for mental clarity. It is good to fix the stockroom or pantry flow so profits do not get stuck.

MONKEY

Love: They find you even more beautiful when they see you watching the rain.

Health: Use an ointment if your nose is clogged, especially in the cold.

Career: You will join a new team and bring joy with you.

Wealth: Earn from selling candles, room sprays, and relaxing items.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 5

Advice: For warmth and welcome in your store, wear a pyrite bracelet. your entrance Feng Shui is checked for rain energy flow.

ROOSTER

Love: A confession will warm your heart during this cold weather.

Health: Do not wait to freeze from the cold, wear a jacket even indoors.

Career: Your training will soon be over. Prepare for the next step.

Wealth: Home baking or rainy-day desserts businesses are trending now.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Grey

Number: 6

Advice: For productive rainy workdays, wear a smoky quartz bracelet.  Feng Shui your study table or workstation to avoid sleepiness.

DOG

Love: Even without electricity, if you are together in the rain, the world feels quiet and it is just you two.

Health: Take care of your throat, the cold breeze can cause tonsillitis.

Career: You will see positive results from a project you started.

Wealth: Umbrella rental or buy-and-sell online is a jackpot now.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 7

Advice: For good chi, wear a clear quartz bracelet. Have your door and window alignment checked so luck does not slip away.

PIG

Love: The cold weather reminds you that sometimes, all we need is a quiet hug.

Health: Wash your hands often, the rainy season means virus season.

Career: Someone will thank you for your kindness at work.

Wealth: Use this time to sell ready-to-eat soup or DIY hot drink kits online.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 9

Advice: Wear a green aventurine bracelet for business and healing. 

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