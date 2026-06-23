Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: The sound of the rain is like background music for your heart beating again. There is a spark in the air.

Health: Keep your nails and hands clean to avoid bacteria from the mud.

Career: A project will be finished on time. Congratulations on your consistency.

Wealth: Sales will be good if you offer waterproof bags or rain covers online.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 4

Advice: Wear a green jade bracelet for money flow and safety in the rain. Consult for your shop’s layout for rainy season prosperity.