Workers from Meralco repair downed power lines in Malabon City on 22 June 2026, following a severe downpour the previous evening. Sudden strong winds and heavy rains caused three electrical posts to topple, cutting off electricity, phone lines, and internet services for local residents.

Workers from Meralco repair downed power lines in Malabon City on 22 June 2026, following a severe downpour the previous evening. Sudden strong winds and heavy rains caused three electrical posts to topple, cutting off electricity, phone lines, and internet services for local residents.











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