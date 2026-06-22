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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Tuesday (23 June 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: An unexpected message from someone you knew before will make you smile.

Health: Be careful with what you eat as your stomach may be sensitive today.

Career: New ideas will flow well. Do not be afraid to express them.

Wealth: A small blessing is coming. Use it wisely.

Lucky guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 8 to 9 a.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 9

Advice: Careful planning and positive communication can help strengthen both relationships and future goals.

OX

Love: Being honest will further strengthen your relationship.

Health: Make time for exercise to maintain your strength.

Career: Be cautious of office gossip and avoid getting too involved.

Wealth: It is a good day to set aside some savings for the future.

Lucky guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 3 to 4 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 6

Advice: Understanding differences and learning to compromise can create stronger and more harmonious relationships.

TIGER

Love: There may be jealousy or misunderstandings. Practice patience.

Health: Stay hydrated and drink plenty of water.

Career: A good opportunity may come, but think it through carefully.

Wealth: Avoid impulsive buying. Think before spending.

Lucky guide

Direction: East

Time: 2 to 3 p.m.

Color: Beige

Number: 1

Advice: Let go of negativity and focus your energy on growth, healing, and meaningful connections.

RABBIT

Love: A new source of inspiration will bring you happiness.

Health: Take care of your skin and use sun protection.

Career: Do not be afraid to ask for help when needed.

Wealth: Unexpected expenses may arise, so plan your budget carefully.

Lucky guide

Direction: West

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 7

Advice: Trust your instincts while remaining open to guidance that can help you move forward.

DRAGON

Love: Being open with your emotions will deepen your relationship.

Health: Relax and reduce stress as it may affect your sleep.

Career: Your hard work will be noticed by your superiors.

Wealth: It is a good day to plan long-term investments.

Lucky guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 9 to 10 a.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 8

Advice: Consistency and proper planning are key to maintaining stability and long-term success.

SNAKE

Love: A new connection may come that brings happiness.

Health: Avoid staying up late. Proper rest is important.

Career: A challenge may arise, but you can overcome it.

Wealth: This is not a good day for major financial transactions.

Lucky guide

Direction: South

Time: 7 to 8 a.m.

Color: Brown

Number: 3

Advice: Focus on balance and patience before making important decisions.

HORSE

Love: You and your partner will grow closer because of a special occasion.

Health: Be careful of accidents. Avoid being reckless.

Career: It is a good day for brainstorming new projects.

Wealth: Avoid unplanned expenses to prevent financial strain later.

Lucky guide

Direction: North

Time: 1 to 2 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 2

Advice: Career growth often comes from preparation, persistence, and good timing.

GOAT

Love: A sweet surprise from your partner is possible.

Health: Relax and avoid worrying too much about small things.

Career: Stay alert to details at work to avoid mistakes.

Wealth: It is a good day to review your financial goals.

Lucky guide

Direction: West

Time: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 4

Advice: Careful planning and patience can help turn small opportunities into lasting success.

MONKEY

Love: Your cheerful nature will strengthen your relationship even more.

Health: Avoid stress and make time for yourself.

Career: A new idea may become the key to your success.

Wealth: Do not neglect your savings. It is better to add more to it.

Lucky guide

Direction: East

Time: 4 to 5 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 9

Advice: A calm environment and positive mindset can help you make better decisions.

ROOSTER

Love: Good news related to family or relationships may come.

Health: Avoid high-cholesterol foods and take care of your heart.

Career: It is a good day to showcase your skills at work.

Wealth: There may be a new opportunity for additional income.

Lucky guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 8 to 9 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 5

Advice: Organizing your surroundings and staying focused can support career progress.

DOG

Love: Your supportive nature will be appreciated by your partner.

Health: Drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration.

Career: Your hard work and perseverance will bring positive results.

Wealth: Be cautious of unexpected expenses. Avoid impulsive spending.

Lucky guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 2 to 3 p.m.

Color: Peach

Number: 6

Advice: A well-organized environment can help you stay focused on your goals.

PIG

Love: There will be a positive change in your love life, so enjoy it.

Health: Do not forget to take time for yourself and relax.

Career: It is a good day to improve your work and showcase your skills.

Wealth: Avoid borrowing money. It is better to save than to spend.

Lucky guide

Direction: South

Time: 3 to 4 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 1

Advice: Understanding yourself and your relationships can help you make wiser choices for the future.

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