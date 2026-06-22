Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: An unexpected message from someone you knew before will make you smile.
Health: Be careful with what you eat as your stomach may be sensitive today.
Career: New ideas will flow well. Do not be afraid to express them.
Wealth: A small blessing is coming. Use it wisely.
Lucky guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 8 to 9 a.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 9
Advice: Careful planning and positive communication can help strengthen both relationships and future goals.
OX
Love: Being honest will further strengthen your relationship.
Health: Make time for exercise to maintain your strength.
Career: Be cautious of office gossip and avoid getting too involved.
Wealth: It is a good day to set aside some savings for the future.
Lucky guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 3 to 4 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 6
Advice: Understanding differences and learning to compromise can create stronger and more harmonious relationships.
TIGER
Love: There may be jealousy or misunderstandings. Practice patience.
Health: Stay hydrated and drink plenty of water.
Career: A good opportunity may come, but think it through carefully.
Wealth: Avoid impulsive buying. Think before spending.
Lucky guide
Direction: East
Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
Color: Beige
Number: 1
Advice: Let go of negativity and focus your energy on growth, healing, and meaningful connections.
RABBIT
Love: A new source of inspiration will bring you happiness.
Health: Take care of your skin and use sun protection.
Career: Do not be afraid to ask for help when needed.
Wealth: Unexpected expenses may arise, so plan your budget carefully.
Lucky guide
Direction: West
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 7
Advice: Trust your instincts while remaining open to guidance that can help you move forward.
DRAGON
Love: Being open with your emotions will deepen your relationship.
Health: Relax and reduce stress as it may affect your sleep.
Career: Your hard work will be noticed by your superiors.
Wealth: It is a good day to plan long-term investments.
Lucky guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 9 to 10 a.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 8
Advice: Consistency and proper planning are key to maintaining stability and long-term success.
SNAKE
Love: A new connection may come that brings happiness.
Health: Avoid staying up late. Proper rest is important.
Career: A challenge may arise, but you can overcome it.
Wealth: This is not a good day for major financial transactions.
Lucky guide
Direction: South
Time: 7 to 8 a.m.
Color: Brown
Number: 3
Advice: Focus on balance and patience before making important decisions.
HORSE
Love: You and your partner will grow closer because of a special occasion.
Health: Be careful of accidents. Avoid being reckless.
Career: It is a good day for brainstorming new projects.
Wealth: Avoid unplanned expenses to prevent financial strain later.
Lucky guide
Direction: North
Time: 1 to 2 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 2
Advice: Career growth often comes from preparation, persistence, and good timing.
GOAT
Love: A sweet surprise from your partner is possible.
Health: Relax and avoid worrying too much about small things.
Career: Stay alert to details at work to avoid mistakes.
Wealth: It is a good day to review your financial goals.
Lucky guide
Direction: West
Time: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 4
Advice: Careful planning and patience can help turn small opportunities into lasting success.
MONKEY
Love: Your cheerful nature will strengthen your relationship even more.
Health: Avoid stress and make time for yourself.
Career: A new idea may become the key to your success.
Wealth: Do not neglect your savings. It is better to add more to it.
Lucky guide
Direction: East
Time: 4 to 5 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 9
Advice: A calm environment and positive mindset can help you make better decisions.
ROOSTER
Love: Good news related to family or relationships may come.
Health: Avoid high-cholesterol foods and take care of your heart.
Career: It is a good day to showcase your skills at work.
Wealth: There may be a new opportunity for additional income.
Lucky guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 8 to 9 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 5
Advice: Organizing your surroundings and staying focused can support career progress.
DOG
Love: Your supportive nature will be appreciated by your partner.
Health: Drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration.
Career: Your hard work and perseverance will bring positive results.
Wealth: Be cautious of unexpected expenses. Avoid impulsive spending.
Lucky guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
Color: Peach
Number: 6
Advice: A well-organized environment can help you stay focused on your goals.
PIG
Love: There will be a positive change in your love life, so enjoy it.
Health: Do not forget to take time for yourself and relax.
Career: It is a good day to improve your work and showcase your skills.
Wealth: Avoid borrowing money. It is better to save than to spend.
Lucky guide
Direction: South
Time: 3 to 4 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 1
Advice: Understanding yourself and your relationships can help you make wiser choices for the future.