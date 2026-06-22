Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: An unexpected message from someone you knew before will make you smile.

Health: Be careful with what you eat as your stomach may be sensitive today.

Career: New ideas will flow well. Do not be afraid to express them.

Wealth: A small blessing is coming. Use it wisely.

Lucky guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 8 to 9 a.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 9

Advice: Careful planning and positive communication can help strengthen both relationships and future goals.