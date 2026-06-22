300 native seedlings grown in DENR Zambales arboretum

The facility serves as a demonstration site and a venue for environmental education, giving students, researchers, visitors, and stakeholders the opportunity to learn about native tree species and their ecological importance.

DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo stressed that the arboretum helps increase public appreciation of the country’s native trees and forest ecosystems.

“This arboretum is more than a living repository of native tree species. It is a living classroom where people can learn, appreciate, and connect with nature. Through its establishment, individuals will gain a deeper understanding of the importance of conserving biodiversity and protecting the environment for the benefit of all,” Pablo said.

The initiative supports the agency’s efforts to preserve native trees while promoting environmental stewardship among communities.

“The establishment of the CENRO Masinloc Arboretum reflects our commitment to conserving native tree species and strengthening environmental awareness among present and future generations. Through this initiative, we hope to inspire greater appreciation for our forests and encourage active participation in environmental conservation efforts,” Guevarra said.

Aside from serving as a repository of native species, the arboretum highlights the critical role of trees in climate change mitigation, watershed protection, and biodiversity conservation.

The Zambales Arboretum, managed by the DENR through the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) Zambales, is an ecological haven primarily focused on the propagation, conservation, and education of threatened and indigenous Philippine tree species.

The Zambales Arboretum in Masinloc is a vital conservation site located in Sitio Bucao, Barangay Porac. It is co-managed and frequently maintained through reforestation and tree-growing activities led by PENRO and CENRO Masinloc.

The arboretum and its surrounding areas—including the adjacent Masinloc-Oyon Bay Protected Landscape and Seascape (MOBPLS)—are priority focus areas for the DENR.