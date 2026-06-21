Porter Robinson returns to Manila at &FRIENDS

Kawai future bass producer and dj Porter Robinson blasted melodic beats and hits throughout his set on the first day of &friends music festival at Okada Manila on Friday, June 19. The event will continues the following with various producers flowing the party including Galantis and Yellow Claw.| Aram Lascano

Kawai future bass producer and dj Porter Robinson blasted melodic beats and hits throughout his set on the first day of &friends music festival at Okada Manila on Friday, June 19. The event will continues the following with various producers flowing the party including Galantis and Yellow Claw.| Aram Lascano Aram Lascano











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