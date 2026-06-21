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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Monday (22 June 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: There may be a sudden change in your relationship. Stay calm and understand the situation.

Health: Monitor your blood pressure and avoid overly salty and spicy food.

Career: An opportunity is coming. Do not miss a good chance.

Wealth: There is a possibility of additional income. Use it wisely.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 3 to 4 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 1

Advice: Protect your energy and focus on opportunities.

OX

Love: Your thoughtfulness will bring you closer to your partner.

Health: Maintain a balanced diet to avoid illness.

Career: Be open to new ideas. They may lead to success.

Wealth: Do not give in to overspending on unnecessary things.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 7

Advice: Small financial habits can make a big difference in achieving stability and success.

TIGER

Love: Being honest will help your relationship today.

Health: Make sure you get enough sleep to stay energized.

Career: You may experience some stress at work, but you will overcome it.

Wealth: Be cautious of scams. Do not easily trust investment schemes.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 7 to 8 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 3

Advice: Trust your instincts, but always verify information before making important decisions.

RABBIT

Love: Sweet and exciting moments are coming. Enjoy them.

Health: Avoid sitting for long periods. Make time for stretching.

Career: A new project may come your way. Be prepared.

Wealth: Continue saving as a big expense is coming in the future.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 1 to 2 p.m.

Color: Brown

Number: 5

Advice: Understanding your strengths and personal tendencies can help you attract positive opportunities.

DRAGON

Love: Do not be afraid to show your true feelings to your loved one.

Health: Avoid stress as it may cause headaches.

Career: Your day will be productive if your plans are organized.

Wealth: This is not yet the right time for major purchases. Think carefully first.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 4

Advice: Proper timing and careful planning will help you make the most of upcoming opportunities.

SNAKE

Love: Be careful of gossip that may harm your relationship.

Health: Relax and do not waste your energy.

Career: There is a small challenge at work, but you can handle it.

Wealth: Be cautious of impulsive buying as you may regret it later.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 8 to 9 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 9

Advice: Surround yourself with supportive people who share your values and goals.

HORSE

Love: There may be doubt in your heart, but listen to your intuition.

Health: Do not neglect your health. Rest when needed.

Career: Be open to change as it will help your growth.

Wealth: It is a good day to study financial planning.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 2 to 3 p.m.

Color: Peach

Number: 8

Advice: Learning new skills and staying adaptable can open doors to future success.

GOAT

Love: Your thoughtfulness will be noticed by your partner. Keep it up.

Health: Make time for meditation or nature walks to maintain balance.

Career: Your perseverance will lead to a good opportunity.

Wealth: There is no need to spend for temporary happiness. Save first.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 6

Advice: Self-awareness and patience will help you make wiser choices for your future.

MONKEY

Love: The day will be joyful and full of laughter with your loved one.

Health: Be careful of accidents. Avoid being careless.

Career: You will meet someone who can help your growth.

Wealth: Avoid gambling or risky investments today.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 10 a.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 7

Advice: Replace worn-out habits with healthier ones to make room for new opportunities.

ROOSTER

Love: There may be misunderstandings, so stay open to communication.

Health: Eat nutritious food to maintain your strength.

Career: Do not be afraid to try a new approach at work.

Wealth: It is a good day for budgeting and auditing your finances.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 7 to 8 a.m.

Color: Grey

Number: 2

Advice: Understanding family dynamics and maintaining harmony can create a more positive environment.

DOG

Love: Your love life will be sweet and smooth today.

Health: Make sure you get enough rest to avoid getting sick.

Career: Work will go well as long as you stay focused.

Wealth: It is a good day to think about long-term investments.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 1 to 2 p.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 5

Advice: Careful planning and balance can help create stability in both your personal and professional life.

PIG

Love: Make time for your partner. They may have something to tell you.

Health: Do not forget to exercise, even briefly.

Career: A good career opportunity is coming. Do not miss it.

Wealth: It is a good day for financial planning and budgeting.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 4

Advice: Understanding yourself and your relationships better can help you make wiser decisions about the future.

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