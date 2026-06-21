Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: There may be a sudden change in your relationship. Stay calm and understand the situation.

Health: Monitor your blood pressure and avoid overly salty and spicy food.

Career: An opportunity is coming. Do not miss a good chance.

Wealth: There is a possibility of additional income. Use it wisely.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 3 to 4 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 1

Advice: Protect your energy and focus on opportunities.