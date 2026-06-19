Understanding frequency, energy

At the core of my own personal life right now, I have consciously chosen to manage energy and raise my frequency. I have chosen to align myself with the higher energies that our planet is moving into.

Higher vibrational light continues to stream into our world, transforming our DNA and even influencing the Earth’s energetic field. Scientists and researchers often refer to this through the Schumann Resonance, sometimes called the Earth’s natural heartbeat. It is the electromagnetic frequency generated between the Earth’s surface and the ionosphere. While interpretations vary between science and spirituality, many people perceive that the increasing energetic intensity mirrors the shifts we are all collectively feeling.

My days, although doing more, is also more about self-regulating. Retuning my energy. Aligning my focus. Returning to center. Because within the swirl of the tornado, we cannot lose ourselves. We must master ourselves even more.

I choose to use energy medicine, knowing fully well that the body has extraordinary capacities to heal itself when it is entrained to healthier and higher frequencies. I choose to eat healthier, choosing foods that contain more life. I choose to wear clothing made of natural materials that carry higher vibrational qualities. And, most importantly, I choose to surround myself with people, communities and groups that are life-enhancing.

It is all about choice. And we can only choose properly if we are aware and awake.

Many people may stare and ask, “Frequency? Energy?” Because they cannot see these things. Especially if their mindsets remain anchored solely in the three-dimensional material and tangible world. But this magnificent world created by God was never designed to be limited to only what our eyes can see. As Scripture reminds us, “In my Father’s house are many rooms...” (John 14:2). Perhaps that is exactly what humanity is experiencing now. We are moving into another room within this great mansion.

Our bodies, once understood only through their physicality, are becoming more refined and more responsive to subtler energies. The material world, burdened by the density of systems that have damaged our planet, is contorting as Earth herself undergoes a process of cleansing and healing. Our values, often rooted only in the external and the visible, are being refined so that we may begin to perceive what is higher.

Even if we do not fully understand frequencies and energies, we can feel them. We can see their effects in the swirl around us.

The invitation, therefore, is not to resist this acceleration but to become wiser participants within it. For things will only continue to move faster from here. The pace of change will not slow down. Technology will advance, information will multiply, and the energetic shifts will become more pronounced.

Rather than trying to outrun them, perhaps our task is to deepen our capacity to self-regulate. To ground ourselves daily. To nurture our bodies. To protect our minds. To elevate our frequency through conscious choices.

And to remember that amid all the movement, our greatest mastery is the ability to remain centered. As we continue this journey of the great shift, may we learn that true strength is not found in controlling the tornado around us, but in becoming the calm and steady presence within it.