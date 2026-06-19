Understanding frequency, energy

Everywhere I turn, with everyone I am speaking to, and even the people reaching out to me through texts, have one common concern right now.
It is about how fast and crazy the energies are moving.
“Yes, for sure,” I respond to them, “and it will only go even faster.”
It feels as though a tornado of energy is moving closer and closer, and all of us are trying to hold on to our schedules, our health, our relationships, our work deliverables and all the objectives we are trying to root into our daily lives.
There is a palpable sense of acceleration. Days feel shorter, demands feel heavier and even our inner worlds seem to be shifting beneath our feet. So what is at the core of all this? What really is happening?
We are shifting.
It is about finding our physical body and grounding ourselves within it. It is about questioning and redefining our old value systems and asking if they are still valid as we move within this swirl. It is about questioning our life direction and whether it still makes sense. It is about questioning our reality versus the realities being presented to us through social media. What is fake? What is real? What is half true? What is hidden?
We are living in a time when discernment has become one of our greatest spiritual practices.
Apart from all the planetary movements I have written about in previous columns that are influencing the very fast pace of this shift, there are two major movements occurring before the end of June.
On 30 June, Jupiter enters Leo. In astrology, Jupiter is known as the planet of expansion, wisdom, abundance and growth. Leo, meanwhile, represents creativity, self-expression, courage, leadership and the heart. When Jupiter enters Leo, we are invited to expand our authentic selves and step more boldly into our purpose. We are being asked to shine — not from the ego, but from the soul.
This movement also marks an important milestone because it brings the last of the outer planetary influences into new signs. It is almost as if all the cosmic players have now changed positions, setting the stage for a completely new chapter of collective evolution.
Then there is Chiron, often called the “wounded healer.” For the past eight years, Chiron has been in Aries. This period was all about examining our individuality and authenticity and healing the wounds connected to them. Hopefully, we have begun to address our experiences of rejection, our fears of being different, our discomfort with being seen for who we truly are, and our fear of standing alone.
Beginning 19 June, Chiron moves into Taurus, where it will remain for approximately the next eight years. The soul-level work now shifts toward Taurus themes: our physical bodies, money and material wealth, values, sense of worth, properties, businesses, security and, ultimately, self-worth.
The questions become: What truly sustains us? What do we value? What do we build that has meaning? And what is our relationship with abundance?
At the same time, Uranus in Gemini (until 2033) is already accelerating our mental landscapes. Gemini rules communication, ideas, information and the mind itself. Uranus can propel us forward at lightning speed — or it can create mental overwhelm, quicker burnouts and emotional exhaustion if we do not learn to regulate ourselves.
At the core of my own personal life right now, I have consciously chosen to manage energy and raise my frequency. I have chosen to align myself with the higher energies that our planet is moving into.
Higher vibrational light continues to stream into our world, transforming our DNA and even influencing the Earth’s energetic field. Scientists and researchers often refer to this through the Schumann Resonance, sometimes called the Earth’s natural heartbeat. It is the electromagnetic frequency generated between the Earth’s surface and the ionosphere. While interpretations vary between science and spirituality, many people perceive that the increasing energetic intensity mirrors the shifts we are all collectively feeling.
My days, although doing more, is also more about self-regulating. Retuning my energy. Aligning my focus. Returning to center. Because within the swirl of the tornado, we cannot lose ourselves. We must master ourselves even more.
I choose to use energy medicine, knowing fully well that the body has extraordinary capacities to heal itself when it is entrained to healthier and higher frequencies. I choose to eat healthier, choosing foods that contain more life. I choose to wear clothing made of natural materials that carry higher vibrational qualities. And, most importantly, I choose to surround myself with people, communities and groups that are life-enhancing.
It is all about choice. And we can only choose properly if we are aware and awake.
Many people may stare and ask, “Frequency? Energy?” Because they cannot see these things. Especially if their mindsets remain anchored solely in the three-dimensional material and tangible world. But this magnificent world created by God was never designed to be limited to only what our eyes can see. As Scripture reminds us, “In my Father’s house are many rooms...” (John 14:2). Perhaps that is exactly what humanity is experiencing now. We are moving into another room within this great mansion.
Our bodies, once understood only through their physicality, are becoming more refined and more responsive to subtler energies. The material world, burdened by the density of systems that have damaged our planet, is contorting as Earth herself undergoes a process of cleansing and healing. Our values, often rooted only in the external and the visible, are being refined so that we may begin to perceive what is higher.
Even if we do not fully understand frequencies and energies, we can feel them. We can see their effects in the swirl around us.
The invitation, therefore, is not to resist this acceleration but to become wiser participants within it. For things will only continue to move faster from here. The pace of change will not slow down. Technology will advance, information will multiply, and the energetic shifts will become more pronounced.
Rather than trying to outrun them, perhaps our task is to deepen our capacity to self-regulate. To ground ourselves daily. To nurture our bodies. To protect our minds. To elevate our frequency through conscious choices.
And to remember that amid all the movement, our greatest mastery is the ability to remain centered. As we continue this journey of the great shift, may we learn that true strength is not found in controlling the tornado around us, but in becoming the calm and steady presence within it.