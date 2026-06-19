Trillanes to appear as witness in Duterte impeachment trial

In an interview with DZRH, Trillanes said he would testify in court on the vice president’s alleged murder plot and unexplained wealth.

“Aside from what I mentioned in the hearing of 22 April, regarding the money received by each member of the Duterte family from illegal drugs, I will [also] discuss all their actions during that time so that they can see that they are really involved in the project,” Trillanes said in Filipino.

Trillanes noted that while reaching the required 16 votes for conviction in the Senate is theoretically difficult, the outcome ultimately depends on the strength of evidence and its impact on public and judicial assessment.

“If the judge is convinced that she [Vice President Sara Duterte] should not remain in her position, the senators will feel that,” Trillanes said.

He added that senators, acting as impeachment judges, are expected to base their decisions on evidence, though public accountability remains a factor, especially for those seeking re-election in 2028.

“As a representative of the people, their decision cannot be made by the body because we will watch our vote and we will see the evidence,” Trillanes added.