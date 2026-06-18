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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Friday (19 June 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: While it is raining outside, your conversation inside the house gets warmer. Coffee and stories are all you need.

Health: A good day to start a new strategy at work.

Career: There is a chance to show leadership do not let it pass.

Wealth: Ready-to-heat meal kits are a hit for online delivery now.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m. 

Color: Yellow

Number: 2

Advice: Wear a citrine bracelet for profit during rainy days. Have the kitchen and stove area Feng Shui checked to boost sales.

OX

Love:  Your relationship gets sweeter when it rains. Every moment feels like a movie.

Health: Drink ginger tea for your throat and lungs.

Career: An opportunity will be given to you, accept it.

Wealth: Use the rainy weather to sell hot soup, rice porridge or arroz caldo online.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 6

Advice: For fiery motivation in business, wear a red jasper bracelet. Check the entryway placement of your shop or office.

TIGER

Love: Even if you are not together now, the rain serves as the bridge between your hearts.

Health: Avoid too much cold or your joints might ache.

Career: Good results from the task you left behind.

Wealth: Rain means more online orders. Maximize the promo period.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 to 12 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 4

Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet for clear decision-making. Get a Ba Zi reading for ideal rainy season investments.

RABBIT

Love: Nothing is luckier than someone who stays even during a storm.

Health: Prepare an emergency kit at home, medicine, flashlight, power bank.

Career: Your quiet nature results in consistent output.

Wealth: Best time for candle-making, aromatherapy, or relaxation products.

Luck guide
Direction: West

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 5

Advice: Wear a rose quartz bracelet for good vibes and repeat customers. Have the southwest corner checked if it is clutter-free.

DRAGON

Love: It may be rainy and cold but in their embrace, it feels like the sun is shining.

Health: Take vitamin C daily.

Career: You have been chosen for a special task, trust the process.

Wealth: Orders will come in well if you use weather-based marketing.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 1

Advice: For fast-moving luck, wear a silver hematite bracelet

SNAKE

Love: There is a spark in long video calls while you both listen to the rain.

Health:Avoid street food when it is wet outside.

Career: You have the solution to an old problem, present it.

Wealth: Try offering digital services like captioning, editing, or writing gigs.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time:11 to 1 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 7

Advice: For clear communication and ideas, wear a lapis lazuli bracelet. Feng Shui your work desk or online work zone.

HORSE

Love: The rain is not an obstacle, a simple “Take care” is enough to make your day.

Health: Avoid dusty and damp places, they may trigger allergies.

Career: You will learn something new today that you can use for a promotion.

Wealth: Personalized mugs, hoodies, and rainy-season gifts are trending online now.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 8

Advice: Wear an amethyst bracelet for inspired creativity. 

GOAT

Love: You just want to stay in while it rains, but it is warmer if you have someone to hug.

Health: Bring alcohol and a face mask, rainy season means virus season.

Career: A new client is interested in your service.

Wealth: Demand for food delivery in your area has increased, act now.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: Beige

Number: 3

Advice: For smooth business flow, wear a tiger eye bracelet. Check if your kitchen orientation faces the door.

MONKEY

Love: You smile while listening to their voice in the middle of the rain.

Health: Eat rice porridge or warm soup if you feel cold.

Career: You handled a crisis well.

Wealth: A good day to launch your rainy-season promo code online.

Luck guide 

Direction: North

Time: 10 to 12 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 6

Advice: Wear a green aventurine bracelet for money magnet vibes.

ROOSTER

Love: Your relationship deepens when you both go quiet listening to the rain.

Health: Drink less soft drinks and more herbal tea.

Career: You will find a solution to a technical issue.

Wealth: You have clients abroad, maximize the time when they are asleep to sell more.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Grey

Number: 9

Advice: For calm success, wear a smoky quartz bracelet. Have the northwest wall of your office Feng Shui checked for better luck in negotiations.

DOG

Love: Simple check-ins during the rain give you comfort.

Health: Be careful on slippery roads, you might slip or sprain yourself.

Career: Recognition is coming, stay humble.

Wealth: Luck in selling hot drinks and comfort food online.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 1

Advice: Wear a pyrite bracelet for money magnet energy. 

PIG

Love: The rain feels like a hug from the sky, especially when you are with the one you love.

Health: Avoid going out if you have a fever. Keep your body warm.

Career: Someone will appreciate your effort at work.

Wealth: A good day to push your side hustle, especially if it is digital or delivery-based.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 7

Advice: Wear a blue agate bracelet for smooth communication and deal closing. Consult about the ideal client attraction color for your office.

feng shui Horoscope
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