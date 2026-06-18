Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: While it is raining outside, your conversation inside the house gets warmer. Coffee and stories are all you need.

Health: A good day to start a new strategy at work.

Career: There is a chance to show leadership do not let it pass.

Wealth: Ready-to-heat meal kits are a hit for online delivery now.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 2

Advice: Wear a citrine bracelet for profit during rainy days. Have the kitchen and stove area Feng Shui checked to boost sales.