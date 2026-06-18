Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: While it is raining outside, your conversation inside the house gets warmer. Coffee and stories are all you need.
Health: A good day to start a new strategy at work.
Career: There is a chance to show leadership do not let it pass.
Wealth: Ready-to-heat meal kits are a hit for online delivery now.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 2
Advice: Wear a citrine bracelet for profit during rainy days. Have the kitchen and stove area Feng Shui checked to boost sales.
OX
Love: Your relationship gets sweeter when it rains. Every moment feels like a movie.
Health: Drink ginger tea for your throat and lungs.
Career: An opportunity will be given to you, accept it.
Wealth: Use the rainy weather to sell hot soup, rice porridge or arroz caldo online.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 6
Advice: For fiery motivation in business, wear a red jasper bracelet. Check the entryway placement of your shop or office.
TIGER
Love: Even if you are not together now, the rain serves as the bridge between your hearts.
Health: Avoid too much cold or your joints might ache.
Career: Good results from the task you left behind.
Wealth: Rain means more online orders. Maximize the promo period.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 to 12 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 4
Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet for clear decision-making. Get a Ba Zi reading for ideal rainy season investments.
RABBIT
Love: Nothing is luckier than someone who stays even during a storm.
Health: Prepare an emergency kit at home, medicine, flashlight, power bank.
Career: Your quiet nature results in consistent output.
Wealth: Best time for candle-making, aromatherapy, or relaxation products.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 5
Advice: Wear a rose quartz bracelet for good vibes and repeat customers. Have the southwest corner checked if it is clutter-free.
DRAGON
Love: It may be rainy and cold but in their embrace, it feels like the sun is shining.
Health: Take vitamin C daily.
Career: You have been chosen for a special task, trust the process.
Wealth: Orders will come in well if you use weather-based marketing.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 1
Advice: For fast-moving luck, wear a silver hematite bracelet
SNAKE
Love: There is a spark in long video calls while you both listen to the rain.
Health:Avoid street food when it is wet outside.
Career: You have the solution to an old problem, present it.
Wealth: Try offering digital services like captioning, editing, or writing gigs.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time:11 to 1 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 7
Advice: For clear communication and ideas, wear a lapis lazuli bracelet. Feng Shui your work desk or online work zone.
HORSE
Love: The rain is not an obstacle, a simple “Take care” is enough to make your day.
Health: Avoid dusty and damp places, they may trigger allergies.
Career: You will learn something new today that you can use for a promotion.
Wealth: Personalized mugs, hoodies, and rainy-season gifts are trending online now.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 8
Advice: Wear an amethyst bracelet for inspired creativity.
GOAT
Love: You just want to stay in while it rains, but it is warmer if you have someone to hug.
Health: Bring alcohol and a face mask, rainy season means virus season.
Career: A new client is interested in your service.
Wealth: Demand for food delivery in your area has increased, act now.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: Beige
Number: 3
Advice: For smooth business flow, wear a tiger eye bracelet. Check if your kitchen orientation faces the door.
MONKEY
Love: You smile while listening to their voice in the middle of the rain.
Health: Eat rice porridge or warm soup if you feel cold.
Career: You handled a crisis well.
Wealth: A good day to launch your rainy-season promo code online.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 10 to 12 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 6
Advice: Wear a green aventurine bracelet for money magnet vibes.
ROOSTER
Love: Your relationship deepens when you both go quiet listening to the rain.
Health: Drink less soft drinks and more herbal tea.
Career: You will find a solution to a technical issue.
Wealth: You have clients abroad, maximize the time when they are asleep to sell more.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Grey
Number: 9
Advice: For calm success, wear a smoky quartz bracelet. Have the northwest wall of your office Feng Shui checked for better luck in negotiations.
DOG
Love: Simple check-ins during the rain give you comfort.
Health: Be careful on slippery roads, you might slip or sprain yourself.
Career: Recognition is coming, stay humble.
Wealth: Luck in selling hot drinks and comfort food online.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 1
Advice: Wear a pyrite bracelet for money magnet energy.
PIG
Love: The rain feels like a hug from the sky, especially when you are with the one you love.
Health: Avoid going out if you have a fever. Keep your body warm.
Career: Someone will appreciate your effort at work.
Wealth: A good day to push your side hustle, especially if it is digital or delivery-based.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 7
Advice: Wear a blue agate bracelet for smooth communication and deal closing. Consult about the ideal client attraction color for your office.