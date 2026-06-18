Actress faces axing on hit TV series as behind-the-scenes tension builds

Feeling omniscient, she never falters to articulate her thoughts on how things are to be done during tapings. It's either she complains about scene executions or meddle in production work.

In one rare moment, she ranted on her social media account about how futile her efforts have become just because it did not make it to the episode's cliffhanger.

She also reportedly called an award-winning actor names and intagonized each time they share one frame together.

Now, rumors float that this actress will soon get the boit in the show.

Who is she?

All we can say is "Belat sa 'yo."

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