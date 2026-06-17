PMI highlights Sweden's smoke-free shift at Stockholm summit

The event examined how Sweden achieved one of the world's lowest smoking rates by embracing smoke-free alternatives, bringing together scientists, policymakers, and members of the media to discuss the role of science and innovation in reducing smoking-related harm.

According to data presented at the summit, Sweden has reduced its smoking rate to 5.4 percent, significantly lower than the European Union average of 23 percent, through the adoption of non-combustible nicotine products alongside tobacco-control policies.

Discussions focused on the "Swedish model," highlighting how innovation can accelerate smoking reduction when aligned with consumer behavior and preferences.

“Innovation must work with human behavior, not against it. This way of thinking is what allows innovation to have a real impact,” said Tommaso Di Giovanni, PMI vice president for communications and engagement.

Di Giovanni noted that emerging technologies often face initial skepticism before gaining mainstream acceptance, a pattern he said is also evident in the growing adoption of heated tobacco products, vapor products, and nicotine pouches.

Speakers at the conference pointed to Sweden as evidence that tobacco harm reduction strategies can contribute to a rapid decline in cigarette smoking. Over the past 15 years, the country's smoking rate has dropped from 15 percent to near smoke-free levels through a combination of regulation and access to non-combustible alternatives.

Data presented during the event also suggested that public health outcomes improved as smoking prevalence declined, reinforcing the role of harm reduction in tobacco control.

Conference participants said Sweden demonstrates how consumer choice, innovation, and risk-proportionate regulation can work together to accelerate the transition away from combustible cigarettes.

Since 2008, PMI has invested more than $16 billion in smoke-free innovation, developing products such as IQOS heated tobacco devices, ZYN nicotine pouches, and VEEV vaping products.

“In 2026, we're in 106 markets, and there are 43 million people who use our smoke-free products. Seventy percent of them have abandoned cigarettes. About 43 percent of our net revenues are from these products,” Di Giovanni said.

“We're transforming into a smoke-free company. Cigarettes are being left behind in our company—and we're happy about it. But the truth is, more than a billion people still smoke around the world. So, there's a lot of work to be done by us, by governments, and by society at large,” he added.

Technovation is PMI's global summit series highlighting the company's transition toward smoke-free products and innovations aimed at reducing cigarette use among adult smokers.