Hospital bill stalls cure for Lucena heart patient

However, his transfer has been delayed due to an outstanding hospital bill of around P500,000, even as he awaits a long-requested slot at the state-run facility.

Medina, who is suffering from heart complications, said he remains under hospital care despite having executed a promissory note, with the facility reportedly withholding his discharge pending settlement of the balance.

Republic Act No. 9439, or the Anti-Hospital Detention Law, prohibits hospitals and clinics from detaining or refusing discharge of patients who have fully or partially recovered solely due to unpaid medical bills. The law also allows patients who cannot pay to be released upon execution of a promissory note.

DAILY TRIBUNE has reached out to SAGHI for comment but has yet to receive a response.