Musk’s SpaceX powers past $2.5T

SpaceX extended its explosive stock market debut on Monday, climbing 19.6 percent in its first full day of trading after surging 19.2 percent on Friday, as investors continued piling into Elon Musk's space and technology giant.

The company also announced it raised $85.7 billion after underwriters exercised an option to purchase additional shares, surpassing the initial $74.4-billion offering and setting a new record for the world's largest initial public offering. The rally pushed SpaceX's market value to roughly $2.5 trillion and cemented Musk as the world's first trillionaire.