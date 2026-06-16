Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RABBIT

Love: Give your partner more attention to strengthen your bond instead of focusing only on work.

Health: Stay hydrated to maintain good energy levels.

Career: Hard work will soon be recognized.

Wealth: Be careful with investments and evaluate options properly.

Lucky guide

Direction: West

Time: 11 a.m. to 12 noon

Color: Silver

Number: 5

Advice: Balance between work and relationships helps maintain both emotional and practical stability.