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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Wednesday (17 June 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: Trust and patience will strengthen your relationship today.

Health: Avoid skipping meals; proper nutrition is important to stay energized.

Career: Stay focused on your goals as small efforts can lead to big achievements.

Wealth: Review your expenses and set aside savings for financial security.

Lucky guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 3

Advice: Choosing charms suited to your zodiac may help support focus and intention in daily life

OX

Love: Open communication can help resolve misunderstandings in your relationship.

Health: Engage in light exercise to stay active and strong.

Career: An unexpected challenge may arise at work; stay calm and think logically.

Wealth: Be mindful of impulse spending and stick to your budget.

Lucky guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 4 to 5 p.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 3

Advice: Clear communication and steady decision-making can help maintain balance in both work and relationships.

TIGER

Love: A romantic surprise may brighten your day.

Health: Avoid overworking yourself and make time for rest.

Career: Creativity is strong today; use it to your advantage.

Wealth: Smart financial choices can support long-term stability.

Lucky guide

Direction: North

Time: 1 to 2 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 9

Advice: Staying grounded while using your creativity can help turn ideas into practical results.

RABBIT

Love: Give your partner more attention to strengthen your bond instead of focusing only on work.

Health: Stay hydrated to maintain good energy levels.

Career: Hard work will soon be recognized.

Wealth: Be careful with investments and evaluate options properly.

Lucky guide

Direction: West

Time: 11 a.m. to 12 noon

Color: Silver

Number: 5

Advice: Balance between work and relationships helps maintain both emotional and practical stability.

DRAGON

Love: Meaningful conversations can bring clarity in your relationship, even during simple dates.

Health: Prioritize sleep to stay mentally sharp.

Career: A leadership opportunity may arise; trust your abilities.

Wealth: Consider long-term investments for future growth.

Lucky guide

Direction: South

Time: 8 to 9 a.m.

Color: Brown

Number: 6

Advice: Confidence paired with preparation can help you step into new responsibilities successfully.

SNAKE

Love: Express your feelings openly to improve your relationship.

Health: Take time to relax and reduce stress.

Career: A key connection may open professional opportunities.

Wealth: Stay disciplined with spending and avoid unnecessary expenses.

Lucky guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 3 to 4 p.m.

Color: Beige

Number: 8

Advice: Emotional clarity and discipline can help you make better long-term decisions.

HORSE

Love: Appreciation for small gestures will strengthen romance.

Health: Stretching can help improve circulation and reduce tension.

Career: Your determination will inspire others.

Wealth: A small risk today may bring future rewards.

Lucky guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 4

Advice: Consistent effort paired with patience can lead to steady progress.

GOAT

Love: Patience and understanding will improve your relationship.

Health: A short walk outdoors can refresh your mind.

Career: Stay calm as problem-solving challenges arise.

Wealth: Plan major purchases carefully.

Lucky guide

Direction: East

Time: 2 to 3 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 7

Advice: Staying calm under pressure helps you make clearer and better decisions.

MONKEY

Love: Be cautious in online conversations and verify identities to avoid scams.

Health: Take time to rest and care for your mental health.

Career: A good week for new opportunities.

Wealth: Plan expenses carefully, especially upcoming fees.

Lucky guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Color: Peach

Number: 2

Advice: Careful verification and planning can help you avoid unnecessary risks.

ROOSTER

Love: Small surprises can bring joy to your relationship.

Health: Even short daily exercise helps maintain wellness.

Career: Stay focused and avoid distractions.

Wealth: Proper budgeting leads to financial stability.

Lucky guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 10 a.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 1

Advice: Discipline and consistency help strengthen both personal and financial stability.

DOG

Love: Avoid complicated situations in love triangles.

Health: Take time for yourself to support mental wellness.

Career: Good timing to ask for feedback from your boss.

Wealth: Smart spending brings peace of mind.

Lucky guide

Direction: West

Time: 7 to 8 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 4

Advice: Keeping things simple helps reduce stress and improve clarity in decisions.

PIG

Love: Understanding leads to a happier relationship.

Health: Eat nutritious food for better well-being.

Career: Participate in team-building activities.

Wealth: Remember to save for future needs.

Lucky guide

Direction: South

Time: 1 to 2 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 5

Advice: Building harmony with others supports both personal growth and stability in life.

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