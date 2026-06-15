Tulfo hints additional Cayetano bloc defections

Aside from Senator Joel Villanueva, one male and one female senator are likely to bolt from the Cayetano-led faction, although they remain hesitant to make a firm commitment for fear of a public backlash, Senator Erwin Tulfo revealed Monday.

Tulfo, allied with Acting Senate President Win Gatchalian, said their bloc had been in talks with some of their colleagues in the faction led by Senate President Alan Cayetano for some time in private dinners and visits.

The negotiations, however, have made little progress because the senators fear intense criticism for switching allegiances amid rumors of pressure from Malacañang.